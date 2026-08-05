Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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The Bottom Line's avatar
The Bottom Line
14h

This video cracked me up. F around and found out hard ha.

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108482's avatar
108482
14h

That’s a democrat for you!

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