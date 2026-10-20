Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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CoopNukem's avatar
CoopNukem
7dEdited

I don't know how to feel about this. Crazy-making parents exist. The Mom's bonifides of having worked with organizations supporting behavioral health issues doesn't allay my concerns.

On the other hand, given reports of breakdowns during the campaign it does track, somewhat.

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Vikinglord / Steve's avatar
Vikinglord / Steve
7d

That's one accusation that's hard to refute.

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