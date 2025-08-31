When even cultural icons who built their careers in Hollywood begin to speak out, you know something has shifted. Rap legend Snoop Dogg has publicly called out Disney for pushing LGBTQ content into children’s programming, raising a red flag about what America’s kids are being exposed to.

On a recent podcast, Snoop recounted taking his grandson to see the Disney spinoff film Lightyear. The movie, a supposed Toy Story offshoot marketed to families, included a storyline featuring a lesbian couple raising a child. For Snoop, the scene sparked an uncomfortable and telling moment.

“My grandson in the middle of the movie [is] like, ‘Papa Snoop, how’d she have a baby with a woman? She a woman,’” Snoop recalled.

The rapper admitted he was caught completely off guard. “Ah sht. I didn’t come here for this sht. I came to watch a god**n movie,” he said.

Despite his attempts to steer his grandson back to the story, the child remained focused on the scene. Snoop explained, “It threw me for a loop. I’m like, ‘What part of the movie was this? These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.’”

That exchange highlights a deeper issue: corporations inserting adult political agendas into spaces designed for children, then leaving parents and grandparents to answer questions kids aren’t ready for.

A few years ago, it would have been unthinkable for a star of Snoop Dogg’s stature to criticize Disney without risking cancellation. But his willingness to speak out now signals something important — the cultural tide is turning. Americans are no longer willing to sit silently as entertainment companies put ideology above innocence.

Snoop’s testimony is more than one celebrity’s frustration. It’s a warning about how pervasive the agenda has become, and how it reaches children at their most impressionable age.

