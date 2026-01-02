They had to help him onto the ice.

Let that sink in.

A 104-year-old World War II veteran — a man who fought Nazis when they were still fashionable in Europe — needed a little assistance walking onto the rink… and then proceeded to blow the roof off the building with the National Anthem like it owed him money.

Staff Sergeant Dominick Critelli didn’t kneel.

Didn’t mumble.

Didn’t remix it.

Didn’t issue a disclaimer first.

He played it — full-throated, unapologetic, note-perfect — on a saxophone, wearing a hockey jersey with the number 104 stitched proudly on the back, as if to remind everyone watching: this country was built by people who didn’t quit when things got hard.

And for a few beautiful minutes in New York, America remembered itself.

Fans from both sides — Islanders and Rangers, which may be the real miracle here — stood shoulder to shoulder, hands over hearts, eyes misty, voices joining in. No awkward glances. No virtue signaling. No ESPN panel later explaining why this was “problematic.”

Just pride.

Then the chants started.

“USA! USA! USA!”

And if that sound made certain former NFL quarterbacks clutch their feelings like a safety blanket, good. Some things are supposed to make you uncomfortable — like courage, gratitude, and men who earned their patriotism the hard way.

Critelli’s lungs, apparently forged somewhere between Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge, carried that anthem like he was 20 again. Which makes sense, because when you’ve spent 151 days in combat, gone behind enemy lines to supply trapped American troops, and stared evil in the face until it blinked first… you don’t really age the same way the rest of us do.

This is a man who immigrated here, fought for this country, bled for it, fixed its aircraft, survived its wars, and still had enough love left to salute a crowd at 104 years old.

Meanwhile, modern America argues about whether standing is optional.

Critelli didn’t lecture anyone. He didn’t have to.

He just played the anthem the way it’s meant to be played — as a reminder of who we are, who we were, and who we can still be if we stop apologizing for it.

That wasn’t a performance.

It was a correction.

God bless Dominick Critelli.

God bless the Star-Spangled Banner.

And God bless the kind of America that still knows the difference. Check out the full performance for yourself:

