A CBS correspondent sat down across from Tom Homan on Friday holding one statistic, and he had clearly spent some time with it. Fifty-seven. He said it like a man laying down a winning hand.

Then Homan asked him what the number was last year, and the whole table went quiet. Turns out he'd only brought half a fraction.

Here’s the setup. Camilo Montoya-Galvez, who covers immigration for CBS News, came armed with ICE’s own data. “We looked at official ICE data, sir, and found that 57 people have died in the agency’s custody so far under this administration,” he said. He added that 2026 “could set a new record high in the number of detainees dying.”

And look — fifty-seven people is fifty-seven people. Every one of those is a real human being, every one gets a death review, and nobody in this business should be flip about it. We’re not going to be.

But a number by itself isn’t journalism. It’s a flash card.

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So Homan asked the obvious question, which is the question any guy at a bar would ask: "How many people died during the Biden Administration?"

The correspondent didn't have it.

Not "it was lower." Not "it was higher, but here's why that's different." He did not have the figure. He'd gone into a sit-down with the border czar carrying one side of a comparison and no idea what the other side said.

"Of course you don't," Homan told him. "It's another loaded question against the Trump Administration."

Now let's talk about what the missing number actually does to the story, because this isn't a gotcha about homework. It's the difference between a scandal and a calculator.

ICE's detained population recently ran somewhere around 74,000 people. That is a lot more people in custody than there were a couple of years ago, which is the entire point of the policy and was printed on the side of the box when America bought it.

More people in custody means more people having heart attacks in custody. More strokes. More cancers that were already there on the day of the arrest. Detention doesn't suspend the actuarial tables, and the men ICE is picking up are not, as a group, a roomful of marathoners with great cholesterol.

That's not a defense of anything. It's arithmetic. If you triple the number of people in a building, the number of medical emergencies in that building goes up, and the only honest way to say whether something is going wrong is a rate — deaths per thousand detainees, measured against last year, measured against the year before that.

Which is precisely the number nobody brought to the interview.

Homan had his version ready: ICE has "the highest detention standards in the industry," and its deaths in custody are "among the lowest" of any state prison system or the federal Bureau of Prisons.

That would be a hell of a story. It would also require a second number.

You see the move, though, right? "Record high" is a phrase that does an enormous amount of work while committing to nothing. A record high of what, divided by what? Measles cases hit a "record high" in a city that just tripled in size, too. We don't call that an outbreak. We call it a census.

And if the honest answer is that the rate went up — then say that, with the figure attached, and we'll all sit up straight and read it. A rising death rate inside federal custody is a genuine story and conservatives have no business waving it off. Put it on the screen. We'll be the first ones demanding answers, because a guy in a government cage is in the government's care, and that's a responsibility whether or not he should have been in the country.

But that's not what showed up on Friday. What showed up was a count with no context, and a correspondent who discovered on live television that he could not answer the single follow-up question his own statistic invited.

Here's what this turns into, and it's already started.

Every month ICE publishes a new raw number, and every month that raw number will be bigger than the last one, because the detained population is bigger than it was. The count climbs by itself. A press corps that only reports the numerator gets a free escalating scandal, no reporting required, forever.

Watch for the vocabulary. It won't be "the death rate rose." It'll be "a record number." It'll be "the deadliest year on record." Both of those sentences can be completely true in a year when detention got measurably safer per person, and whoever writes them never has to say so.

And the second-order effect is the one nobody's thinking about. If every death in custody is going to be reported as a scandal with no denominator attached, the rational bureaucratic response isn't better medical care. It's don't detain sick people — release the diabetic, release the guy with the bad heart, let somebody else's jurisdiction own the risk. Which is how you end up with a system that looks safer on paper every single year while actually doing less.

The fix is so simple it's insulting. Two numbers instead of one. Deaths, and the population they came out of. Then last year's pair, for comparison.

Homan asked for the second number and got silence. That silence is the story, and it cost CBS more than the fifty-seven ever would have.

Bring both numbers next time. Or don't bring a chart.

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