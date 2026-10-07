Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen's avatar
Kathleen
Oct 7

Everything the mainstream media does is slanted, usually to the left.

Reply
Share
Cynthia Warren's avatar
Cynthia Warren
Oct 7

A 'GOTCHA' moment for CBS News, with a reporter unprepared for the task at hand. . . a massive snafu for the liberal news giant!!!

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LOP Solutions, LLC. · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture