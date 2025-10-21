Well, this one’s got all the ingredients of a modern-day circus: hackers, airports, loudspeakers, a little bit of terrorism cheerleading, and—of course—Trump Derangement Syndrome on full blast. Let’s break it down.

On Tuesday, travelers at four North American airports got more than flight updates over the intercom. Instead of “Flight 237 is now boarding,” they heard pro-Hamas messages, anti-Israel rants, and—surprise, surprise—attacks on President Donald Trump. That’s right, someone hijacked the public address systems at these airports and used them to broadcast propaganda that sounded like it came straight out of a Hamas PR meeting.

The airports hit were scattered across the U.S. and Canada, and while officials haven’t named all four yet, we do know this wasn’t some harmless prank. The messages praised Hamas, bashed Israel, and took aim at Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This wasn’t some bored teenager playing with a radio. This was a coordinated cyberattack with a clear political agenda.

Now here’s the kicker: the hackers weren’t just pushing your run-of-the-mill anti-war nonsense. No, they aired messages that openly celebrated Hamas—a group the U.S. government officially recognizes as a terrorist organization. These clowns used airport loudspeakers to glorify murderers. That’s not just offensive—it’s dangerous.

And don’t miss the irony here: they attacked Donald Trump, the man who did more for Middle Eastern peace in four years than Biden did in forty. Trump brokered the historic Abraham Accords, brought Arab nations to the table with Israel, and took out Iranian terror chief Qasem Soleimani. Meanwhile, the airport hackers? They’re waving pom-poms for Hamas and spewing hate at the guy who actually tried to clean up the mess.

Let’s also talk about how this even happened. The fact that hackers could tap into something as critical as an airport’s PA system should have every traveler raising an eyebrow. This wasn’t just about spreading propaganda—it was a test of our infrastructure’s soft spots. And guess what—it failed.

Of course, Democrats and their media lapdogs are staying suspiciously quiet. If this had been a MAGA hat hacker praising Trump over the loudspeakers, CNN would’ve called for martial law. But since it’s anti-Trump, pro-Hamas nonsense? Crickets.

You’d think Biden’s pals—those same folks who clutch their pearls every time someone misgenders a cat—would be outraged by terrorist glorification in public travel hubs. But no, their silence says it all. Because when it comes to radical leftist causes, even Hamas gets a pass.

Investigations are underway, and airport officials are scrambling to figure out how it happened. But let’s not pretend this is just a tech issue. This is about ideology. It’s about the growing boldness of anti-Western, anti-American activists who feel protected by weak leadership and a media that refuses to call evil by its name.

Bottom line: this wasn’t just a cyberattack—it was a political message. And it tells you everything you need to know about the current state of the culture war. Radical voices feel comfortable enough to hijack our airports, praise terrorists, and bash our President, all in broad daylight.

A traveler recorded the audio message as it was happening…

Share