Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hope's avatar
Hope
3h

Maybe just put all of them in a room and play recordings 24/7 with praises to God, Jesus, and Spirit. And Trumps voice too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dolores Adams's avatar
Dolores Adams
3h

Hope they can find these punks and put them in jail.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LOP Solutions, LLC.
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture