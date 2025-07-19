Greg Gutfeld NAILS It on Why Democrats are ALWAYS on the Wrong Side of History
Modern Democrats Would Watch ‘Jaws’ and Root for the Shark
It’s kind of astonishing how the Democrat Party manages to pick the wrong side of every issue in American life these days. Every time there’s an 80-20 issue that they could latch onto, they sprint to the 20 side of it. Has there ever been a political party this unpopular?
Not that we’re complaining. Keep it up, guys! Any day now, you’ll be able to convince the American people that it turns a little boy into a little girl if you chop his wee-wee off.
Mass deportations are the perfect example. That’s now an 80-20 issue with American voters because we see how much good the deportations are doing for our country.
Free Trial for Patriotic Viral News Readers - Just Cover Shipping!
Last week, ICE raided cartel-linked marijuana farms that had convicted child rapists working alongside illegal alien child slave laborers in the fields. They arrested more than 350 illegal aliens and rescued 14 child slaves.
So, what did the Democrat Party do? Led by California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), they rushed to defend the “essential agriculture workers” picking marijuana in the fields! Their Orange Man Bad Syndrome has progressed to such a terminal stage that they’re now defending child slave labor.
Talk about winning hearts and minds!
Greg Gutfeld had a great take on this story on ‘The Five’. Imagine watching the movie ‘Jaws’ and rooting for the shark! That’s the modern Democrat Party.
Watch:
Patriotic Viral News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Gutfeld is right. Democrats are demons so automatically they're going be on the wrong side. Everything they stand for is anti God. Enough said.
DEM-O-RATS ARE LIKE WOLVES IN SHEEP CLOTHING!!! THE BIG BAD WOLF KNOCKING ON THE SHEEPLES (PIGGY) DOOR! THE WOLF SAYING: I'LL GET YOU A GOVERNMENT-RUN GROCERY STORE, FREE RENT, ABOLISH THE POLICE, A CHICKEN IN EVERY POT, JUST LET ME IN!!! SOUND FAMILIAR?!
THEY ARE MORE OF A MARXIST-LENINIST THAN YOU KNOW!! LOOK UP SAUL ALINSKY'S RULES FOR RADICALS AND YOU'LL SEE WHAT THEIR REAL GAME IS!!!