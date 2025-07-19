It’s kind of astonishing how the Democrat Party manages to pick the wrong side of every issue in American life these days. Every time there’s an 80-20 issue that they could latch onto, they sprint to the 20 side of it. Has there ever been a political party this unpopular?

Not that we’re complaining. Keep it up, guys! Any day now, you’ll be able to convince the American people that it turns a little boy into a little girl if you chop his wee-wee off.

Mass deportations are the perfect example. That’s now an 80-20 issue with American voters because we see how much good the deportations are doing for our country.

Last week, ICE raided cartel-linked marijuana farms that had convicted child rapists working alongside illegal alien child slave laborers in the fields. They arrested more than 350 illegal aliens and rescued 14 child slaves.

So, what did the Democrat Party do? Led by California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), they rushed to defend the “essential agriculture workers” picking marijuana in the fields! Their Orange Man Bad Syndrome has progressed to such a terminal stage that they’re now defending child slave labor.

Talk about winning hearts and minds!

Greg Gutfeld had a great take on this story on ‘The Five’. Imagine watching the movie ‘Jaws’ and rooting for the shark! That’s the modern Democrat Party.

