The House Oversight Committee has received thousands of pages of suspicious activity reports (SARs) regarding Joe and Hunter Biden’s shakedown and bribery business. According to one congresswoman who’s read the reports, there is clear evidence that the Bidens were engaging in human trafficking and prostitution across international borders.

Banks are required to file a SAR anytime they suspect a violation of federal law. This includes instances where the banks suspect that someone is financing terrorism or engaging in some type of money laundering or fraud. If a bank suspected a client of engaging in international sex trafficking, involving millions of dollars, that would definitely merit a suspicious activity report.

With the Bidens, however, banks filed more than 2,000 pages of SARs. This happened over a period of years as Hunter Biden’s law firm, Owasco PC, was laundering money through more than 20 shell companies that Joe and Jill Biden set up.

In some cases, the money went from international sex trafficking operations in China, Ukraine, the UAE, and several countries in Africa. The cash flowed through the Biden family’s shell companies, to Owasco PC, and then straight into Joe Biden’s personal bank account. Hunter claimed that he was reimbursing his dad for a car with the payments.

Right…

A question that everyone should be asking is, why did the Treasury Department ignore thousands of pages of SARs that were filed after banks thought the Bidens were engaged in international sex trafficking?

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has the details:

