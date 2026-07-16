Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Holly S.'s avatar
Holly S.
4h

Great job by this meteorologist. Thirty eight years ago, I was a news director at a Florida TV station when a big bug, I think a wasp, flew into my reporter’s mouth during a live shot. He was covering one of the many countdowns and delays of the electrocution of serial killer Ted Bundy, waiting on death row. My reporter choked on the bug of course, but as I remember it, he was brave enough to keep reporting after he got it out of his mouth. Ugh! That’s the fun of live TV!

Reply
Share
Dolores Adams's avatar
Dolores Adams
6h

Wow. She sure was calm.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LOP Solutions, LLC. · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture