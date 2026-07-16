Folks, every once in a while a clip comes along that restores your faith in American professionalism. Not a speech. Not a press conference. A weather report.

Tuesday night, KTLA reporter Rachel Menitoff was out doing a live weather hit in Los Angeles — standard stuff, standing in front of the camera, telling folks what the sky’s got planned. And then a cockroach the size of a small drone came in for a landing.

Not a little kitchen scurrier. A big, flying one. It touched down on her midsection and started climbing. Up her abdomen. Across her chest. Onto her neck.

And Rachel Menitoff? She kept right on delivering the weather.

No scream. No flail. No dropping the microphone and sprinting into the night, which — let’s be honest — is what 99.9 percent of us would have done, and nobody would have blamed us. She powered through the entire two-minute report like the thing wasn’t even there. Didn’t miss a syllable. Didn’t break eye contact with the camera. Just pure, unbothered, ice-in-the-veins broadcasting while a prehistoric hitchhiker toured her collarbone.

The clip has already racked up more than 2.2 million views, and KTLA itself posted it — because when your reporter pulls off something like that, you don’t hide it. You frame it. The station gave her a well-earned public salute for keeping her cool while most of us were squirming just watching from the couch.

Watch it for yourself. And watch her eyes. There’s a split second where you can tell she knows exactly what’s happening — she can feel every one of those little legs — and she makes the call, right there on live television: the show goes on. That’s not luck. That’s training, nerve, and a spine most of us can only dream about.

The internet, naturally, lost its mind. Reality TV veteran Spencer Pratt shared the clip and couldn’t resist a wisecrack about the local wildlife situation in Los Angeles — hey, even the roaches out there want their moment on camera. Everyone else just lined up to tip their caps. The consensus, from pretty much every corner of the internet: give this woman a raise, an award, and possibly a medal of valor.

And they’re right. Think about what live TV reporters deal with. Hecklers. Sirens. Weather that won’t cooperate. Photobombers. And now, apparently, airborne insects with no respect for the broadcast. Every one of those is a chance to fall apart on camera in front of thousands of people — and Menitoff just showed the entire country how a pro handles it.

There’s something genuinely wonderful about this, folks. We spend all day watching people melt down over nothing. Then along comes a local news reporter who gets boarded by a flying cockroach — on live television, mind you — and simply refuses to give it the satisfaction. The roach wanted a viral moment. It got one. But Rachel Menitoff is the star of that clip, and everybody knows it.

So here’s to the unflappable pros of local news — the folks who stand out there in the wind, the rain, and evidently the bug traffic, and deliver the news anyway. Rachel Menitoff, we salute you. That roach picked the wrong reporter.

God bless her, and God bless whoever finally flicked that thing off after the camera cut.

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