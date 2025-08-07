Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, the right-hand to Jeffrey Epstein reportedly CLEARED President Donald Trump’s name during an interview with Department of Justice lawyers.

According to ABC News, a left-wing outlet that would love nothing more than to smear President Trump has published a story stating that Maxwell told the DOJ in the interview that Donald Trump NEVER did anything around her that “caused concern.”

“Maxwell said nothing during the interview that would be harmful to President Donald Trump,” ABC reported.

The interview was conducted by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche late last month and it lasted for NINE HOURS.

ABC also reported that their sources told them “there is also an audio recording of the interview… but it’s not clear whether the administration plans to release the audio to accompany any public release of the transcript.”

This is an important development because after Attorney General Pam Bondi botched the release of the “Epstein files” and the FBI put out a statement claiming there was “no list” of clients who Epstein was blackmailing people were understandably upset.

Democrats, who never cared about releasing the files when the Democrats were in possession of them, suddenly saw an opportunity to hurt President Trump and began claiming that Bondi’s blunder meant that Trump was one of Epstein’s clients.

Never mind the fact that Trump infamously kicked Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago resort, or the fact that Trump PERSONALLY went out of his way to help several of Epstein’s victims over the years, Democrats pushed this baseless narrative.

