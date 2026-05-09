Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Briben biden's avatar
Briben biden
3h

It is always true that the leftists / Globalist / liberals / democrats / socialist / communist / Muslims will lie about every single issue. They mental process is not facts first and analysis of improvements. they mental process is always what narrative will advance my leftists ideology. Any lie that advances their ideology is a good thing. That is just the way they are.

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Kathy Cone's avatar
Kathy Cone
3h

3rd world country Coming right up .. SAD

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