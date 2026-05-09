So let me get this straight. We’ve been told for months that Gaza is experiencing a “genocide.” That people are starving en masse. That it’s the worst humanitarian catastrophe since — well, pick your favorite historical atrocity that campus protesters learned about from a TikTok. We’ve been told this is the end of civilization in that strip of land.

And then photos surface of Gazans sipping artisanal coffee in upscale cafes with mood lighting. Must be a really trendy apocalypse.

The New York Post dropped a piece this weekend that should be required reading for every person who has screamed “genocide” at a Jewish student on an American campus. Photos and on-the-ground reporting reveal something the narrative-builders really don’t want you to see: luxury cafes operating in Gaza. Not makeshift food stalls. Not emergency ration distribution points. Cafes. With menus. And decor. And customers who appear to be doing the opposite of starving to death.

Now look — before the outrage machine spins up — nobody is saying Gaza is Disneyland. War is ugly. Civilians suffer in every conflict. That’s the horror of what happens when a terrorist organization embeds itself inside a civilian population and uses hospitals as command centers. Hamas did this to their own people, and that’s a fact the protest crowd never wants to discuss.

But there’s a Grand Canyon-sized gap between “war is terrible and civilians are affected” and “this is a deliberate genocide with mass starvation.” And luxury cafes don’t exist in genocides. They just don’t. That’s not how genocides work.

You know what actual genocide looks like? It looks like Rwanda. It looks like the Holocaust. It looks like skeletal figures behind barbed wire. It does not look like a latte with foam art.

The entire “genocide” narrative has always been a political weapon. It was never about accuracy. It was about pressuring Israel — America’s closest ally in the Middle East — into abandoning its right to respond to the worst terrorist attack in its history. October 7th happened. Over a thousand people were slaughtered at a music festival and in their homes. And the world’s response was to tell Israel it couldn’t fight back.

So they invented a genocide. They took the fog of war — the inevitable civilian casualties that Hamas deliberately maximizes by using human shields — and they repackaged it as intentional extermination. They fed it to college kids who couldn’t find Gaza on a map six months earlier. They turned it into a movement. They got professors to sign letters. They got the UN involved.

And now there are photos of cafes with Instagram-worthy interiors serving customers who look remarkably well-fed for victims of “starvation.”

This is what happens when you build a narrative on lies. Eventually, reality pokes through. A cafe here. A market there. Footage of functioning businesses that don’t square with the apocalyptic hellscape you’ve been selling to donors and activists.

Let’s talk about who benefits from the genocide lie. Hamas benefits — they get international pressure on Israel to stop military operations. Iran benefits — anything that isolates Israel serves Tehran’s interests. The American left benefits — they get a moral cause to rally their base and attack Republicans who support Israel. College administrators benefit — they get to virtue-signal without actually doing anything.

You know who doesn’t benefit? The actual civilians in Gaza who are stuck living under Hamas rule while the international community treats their terrorist overlords as legitimate governance. The people who might actually have peace if the world let Israel finish the job of dismantling the organization that started this war.

Every “genocide” sign at every campus protest was a lie. Every congressional Democrat who used that word was lying. Every journalist who platformed unverified Hamas casualty numbers without pushback was complicit in a propaganda campaign.

And now we have the receipts. Literally. Cafe receipts.

The next time someone screams “genocide” at you — at a dinner party, on social media, at a protest blocking your commute — just pull up the photos of Gaza’s luxury cafes. Ask them to explain how a population being “systematically exterminated” has time for cappuccinos.

They won’t have an answer. They never do when reality intrudes on the narrative.

But hey, at least the lattes look good.

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