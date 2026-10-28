A woman walked up to Gavin Newsom in New Hampshire, said she was a younger voter interested in democratic socialist policies, and asked him where the Democratic Party was headed. He gave her an honest answer.

Somewhere in Sacramento, a communications director woke up screaming and still doesn't know why.

Here is what the man widely treated as the 2028 frontrunner said, on video obtained exclusively by Townhall, apparently unaware that anybody was recording:

"So the DSA, the energy and the desire and demand for bold change, not incremental change, is very much going to be dominant."

Then, in case anybody wanted to call it a slip of the tongue, he put a bow on it: "I mean, that's going to be a mainstream democratic movement. Absolutely. No question about that."

DSA. The Democratic Socialists of America. Not a mood, not a vibe, not a youthful enthusiasm for fairness. An actual organization, with an actual membership roll and an actual platform, and the governor of the largest state in the country says they are going to be dominant in his party.

Absolutely. No question about that.

Now notice what is missing from that answer. He didn't push back. He didn't draw a line. He didn't do the thing every Democrat does on Sunday television, where they chuckle and explain that the socialists are a tiny fringe and Republicans are being hysterical again.

He described it the way a weatherman describes a cold front. It's coming, it's big, dress accordingly.

He kept going, too. "You can't play in the margins anymore. The whole — the system's broken." And then the kicker: "we can't manage the decline. We have to completely reimagine." Reimagine. There's a word that has never once been followed by somebody giving you your money back.

For about a decade now, every time a Republican said out loud that the Democratic Party had been captured by people who use the word "comrade" without irony, the response was a lecture. Fearmongering. Red-baiting. A fever dream from talk radio.

Their own frontrunner just said it to a stranger, into a microphone he didn't see, with more confidence than any Republican has ever said it.

And the setting matters as much as the words. This wasn't a hot mic at a fundraiser in Marin County. He was in New Hampshire in October of a midterm year, campaigning for congressional candidate Stefany Shaheen. Nobody wanders into New Hampshire by accident. You go there for exactly one reason, and that reason has primaries in it.

So read the tape again with that in mind, because he wasn't warning the voter. He was recruiting her.

Here's where this is actually going, and it isn't complicated math. The first 2028 primary ballots are a little over a year out. New York City is about to hand its mayor's office to a DSA member who is currently spending public money campaigning for his own ballot questions. The party's bench of young nominees this cycle didn't come up through the chamber of commerce.

A frontrunner who calls a faction "dominant" is not making a prediction. He is announcing which way he intends to tack. Politicians don't describe a wave. They get in front of it and claim they summoned it.

Watch what happens to Gavin Newsom's platform between now and the Iowa cattle calls. Watch the phrase "incremental change" disappear from his speeches entirely. He has already told us he thinks the margins are dead ground, and he told us in the one state where saying it has a purpose.

You spent ten years being told this was a conspiracy theory. The guy who wants the nuclear codes just confirmed it to a woman he'd never met because he thought it would help him win her over.

That's the part worth remembering a week before you vote. Every Democrat on your ballot belongs to the party Newsom was describing — the one where "dominant" isn't a warning, it's a résumé line.

He wasn't confessing. He was introducing himself.

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