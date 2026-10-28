Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
5h

spoken like Newsom - the Pelosi scumbag headed for the White House

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Vikinglord / Steve's avatar
Vikinglord / Steve
4h

Spoken like the true communist that he is.

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