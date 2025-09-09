Well, folks, if you thought California couldn’t go any further off the rails, hold Gavin Newsom’s $400 hair gel and watch this.

In a video that’s making its rounds faster than a San Francisco shoplifter on a Walgreens scooter, California’s very own coiffed catastrophe, Governor Gavin Newsom, said, and I quote, “Clean and sober is one of the biggest damn mistakes this country’s ever made.” Yes, really.

Don’t worry, it’s short. Unlike California’s list of problems.

Let that sink in. In a state where people are literally dying from fentanyl overdoses on sidewalks, where tent cities are growing faster than Newsom’s delusions of grandeur, the governor believes the *mistake* was trying to get people *off* drugs. That’s like saying the Titanic’s biggest mistake wasn’t the iceberg, but the life jackets.

Recovery advocates, God bless them, are rightly recoiling in horror. Matthew Barnett, founder of the Dream Center in Los Angeles, called Newsom’s comment “defeatist,” “creepy,” and “something that came from the spirit of darkness.” And honestly, when Gavin speaks, it’s hard to tell if it’s a policy position or the opening monologue of a horror film.

Barnett went on to say what the rest of us with common sense already know: people *can* change. People *do* recover. Sobriety isn’t some outdated concept; it’s literally the path out of the hell Newsom’s policies have created. But in Gavin’s world, where the wine flows freely and accountability is a foreign language, promoting addiction as a lifestyle choice is apparently the new compassion.

Let’s be clear: California’s homelessness and drug addiction crisis didn’t fall out of the sky. It’s been engineered by years of Democrat rule, soft-on-crime policies, and a culture that coddles dysfunction instead of confronting it. Newsom’s approach is the political version of giving a drowning man a bucket of water and telling him to hydrate.

This isn’t just bad leadership. It’s the spiritual vacuum left when a party trades responsibility for victimhood, and hope for handouts. When Newsom smirks about “self-medicating with a glass of wine” while dismissing sobriety, he’s not just being flippant. He’s telling every recovering addict in California that their fight for a better life is a waste of time. That their clean days don’t matter. That the system would rather enable their destruction than support their redemption.

And let’s not even pretend this is some accidental slip of the tongue. This philosophy is baked into California’s policies. Safe injection sites, decriminalized drug use, no-bail laws, and a total lack of consequences have all created a dystopia where addicts are left to die with dignity… or at least with a government-issued needle.

President Trump, thankfully, has taken a different approach. Under his administration, the focus is on law and order, faith-based recovery programs, and actually getting people *off* the streets and *off* drugs. Imagine that—treating addiction like a tragedy, not a lifestyle brand.

Newsom’s comments are more than just tone-deaf. They’re a declaration of surrender. And if you love someone who’s ever battled addiction, if you’ve ever seen someone claw their way back to sobriety, then you know what an insult that is.

California doesn’t need more wine-sipping elitists in Sacramento telling people addiction is just another life choice. It needs leaders who believe in redemption, responsibility, and actual results. Until then, California will keep spiraling, and Gavin will keep offering wine pairings for rock bottom.

