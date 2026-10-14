Eight counts. One for each unspent round still sitting in the pistol when police took it off the floor of Classroom 11.

That's a prosecutor making a point, and you have to admire the arithmetic even if you already know how this ends.

The bodycam finally came out last week, three and a half years after the fact, and you can watch it at the end of this article.

Here's the part of the tape everybody's talking about, and then here's the part nobody is.

On January 6, 2023, a six-year-old first grader at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Virginia pulled his mother's 9mm out of his backpack and shot his teacher. Abby Zwerner took the round through her hand and into her chest. She got every child out of that room before she collapsed in the front office. Two weeks in a hospital. She never taught again — she's a licensed cosmetologist now, which is its own quiet sentence.

The tape that just got unsealed is three minutes of what the room looked like after. It is ugly. The kid is on it, and what he says is being passed around this week like a trophy.

We're not going to print it, and not because we've gone soft.

Because a six-year-old with a documented disability is the least interesting person in this story, and quoting him is how the people who ought to be sweating this week get to walk off camera again. He is six. He was six. Somebody handed him the world he was standing in.

So let's talk about the adults, because there were plenty of them and they were all awake.

Four different staff members told assistant principal Ebony Parker that day that they thought the boy had a gun.

Four. Not a rumor that reached one person. A reading specialist heard it from students before recess and said something. Others followed. One teacher testified she was told not to search his backpack.

Hours passed between the first warning and the shot. Hours. In that window a grown adult with an office and a title could have made one phone call, or looked in one bag, or sent one kid home.

Nothing happened.

In November of last year a civil jury listened to all of it and handed Zwerner $10 million against Parker personally. She'd asked for forty. The jury's math was its own kind of statement.

Then came the criminal case, and this is where you need to pay attention, because this is the part that's going to matter long after the tape stops trending.

Prosecutors charged Parker with eight counts of felony child abuse with disregard for life. They put on sixteen witnesses. And after two days of testimony — before a single juror got to vote — Circuit Court Judge Rebecca Robinson threw the whole thing out. Dismissed with prejudice, meaning it is over forever.

Her words: "The court is of the legal opinion that this is not a crime."

Now hold that sentence next to this one.

Deja Taylor — the mother, whose gun it was — is doing 21 months in federal prison for lying about her drug use on the form when she bought it, plus two years from the state for felony child neglect. Her plea deal called for six months. The judge went harder.

So the woman who left the gun where the child could reach it got prison from two different governments.

And the administrator who was told four separate times, by four separate employees, that a first grader had a firearm in the building — and who is documented as having done nothing — got a dismissal and the legal observation that none of it was a crime.

Both of those outcomes can be correct under the law as written. That's not a loophole. That's the floor.

And it's the floor that's the story.

Because here's the logical end of "this is not a crime," and it isn't hypothetical — it's the rule in Virginia as of May. Being told once is not a crime. Being told four times is not a crime. Hours of advance notice is not a crime. Instructing a teacher not to search the bag is not a crime. A child takes a round through the chest at the end of it, and the person holding the one job that could have stopped it has committed no offense known to the Commonwealth.

Somebody is going to say the civil verdict handled it. Ten million dollars is real money and we're not pretending otherwise.

But a civil verdict is a bill. It gets paid by an insurer, or it gets appealed, or it gets settled quietly at thirty cents, and nobody is ever required to say the words I was told and I did nothing. A criminal charge is the only instrument we have that makes an institution stand up and answer. The state tried to use it, and a judge said the instrument doesn't fit.

Which brings us to you, and I mean you specifically if you've ever worked in a building like that one.

You already know what this changes. It changes nothing, because you already knew. Every teacher reading this has walked into an office, reported something that made her stomach drop, watched an administrator write exactly nothing on exactly no piece of paper, and gone back to a room full of children anyway. Now there's a ruling with a date on it confirming what the job already taught you.

Report it twice. In writing. Keep a copy somewhere that isn't the district's server.

That's the whole lesson and it's a miserable one.

The tape sat sealed for three and a half years. It came out last week, and within about a day the conversation had been successfully routed to what a six-year-old said to a police officer — which is lurid, and free, and costs no adult in Newport News a thing.

Meanwhile the only sentence on that tape that'll still matter in ten years was spoken in a courtroom in May, by a judge, about an assistant principal.

This is not a crime.

Somebody in Richmond should go fix that.

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