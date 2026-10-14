Eight counts. One for each unspent round still sitting in the pistol when police took it off the floor of Classroom 11.
That's a prosecutor making a point, and you have to admire the arithmetic even if you already know how this ends.
The bodycam finally came out last week, three and a half years after the fact, and you can watch it at the end of this article.
Here's the part of the tape everybody's talking about, and then here's the part nobody is.
On January 6, 2023, a six-year-old first grader at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Virginia pulled his mother's 9mm out of his backpack and shot his teacher. Abby Zwerner took the round through her hand and into her chest. She got every child out of that room before she collapsed in the front office. Two weeks in a hospital. She never taught again — she's a licensed cosmetologist now, which is its own quiet sentence.
The tape that just got unsealed is three minutes of what the room looked like after. It is ugly. The kid is on it, and what he says is being passed around this week like a trophy.
We're not going to print it, and not because we've gone soft.
Because a six-year-old with a documented disability is the least interesting person in this story, and quoting him is how the people who ought to be sweating this week get to walk off camera again. He is six. He was six. Somebody handed him the world he was standing in.
So let's talk about the adults, because there were plenty of them and they were all awake.
Four different staff members told assistant principal Ebony Parker that day that they thought the boy had a gun.
Four. Not a rumor that reached one person. A reading specialist heard it from students before recess and said something. Others followed. One teacher testified she was told not to search his backpack.
Hours passed between the first warning and the shot. Hours. In that window a grown adult with an office and a title could have made one phone call, or looked in one bag, or sent one kid home.
Nothing happened.
In November of last year a civil jury listened to all of it and handed Zwerner $10 million against Parker personally. She'd asked for forty. The jury's math was its own kind of statement.
Then came the criminal case, and this is where you need to pay attention, because this is the part that's going to matter long after the tape stops trending.
Prosecutors charged Parker with eight counts of felony child abuse with disregard for life. They put on sixteen witnesses. And after two days of testimony — before a single juror got to vote — Circuit Court Judge Rebecca Robinson threw the whole thing out. Dismissed with prejudice, meaning it is over forever.
Her words: "The court is of the legal opinion that this is not a crime."
Now hold that sentence next to this one.
Deja Taylor — the mother, whose gun it was — is doing 21 months in federal prison for lying about her drug use on the form when she bought it, plus two years from the state for felony child neglect. Her plea deal called for six months. The judge went harder.
So the woman who left the gun where the child could reach it got prison from two different governments.
And the administrator who was told four separate times, by four separate employees, that a first grader had a firearm in the building — and who is documented as having done nothing — got a dismissal and the legal observation that none of it was a crime.
Both of those outcomes can be correct under the law as written. That's not a loophole. That's the floor.
And it's the floor that's the story.
Because here's the logical end of "this is not a crime," and it isn't hypothetical — it's the rule in Virginia as of May. Being told once is not a crime. Being told four times is not a crime. Hours of advance notice is not a crime. Instructing a teacher not to search the bag is not a crime. A child takes a round through the chest at the end of it, and the person holding the one job that could have stopped it has committed no offense known to the Commonwealth.
Somebody is going to say the civil verdict handled it. Ten million dollars is real money and we're not pretending otherwise.
But a civil verdict is a bill. It gets paid by an insurer, or it gets appealed, or it gets settled quietly at thirty cents, and nobody is ever required to say the words I was told and I did nothing. A criminal charge is the only instrument we have that makes an institution stand up and answer. The state tried to use it, and a judge said the instrument doesn't fit.
Which brings us to you, and I mean you specifically if you've ever worked in a building like that one.
You already know what this changes. It changes nothing, because you already knew. Every teacher reading this has walked into an office, reported something that made her stomach drop, watched an administrator write exactly nothing on exactly no piece of paper, and gone back to a room full of children anyway. Now there's a ruling with a date on it confirming what the job already taught you.
Report it twice. In writing. Keep a copy somewhere that isn't the district's server.
That's the whole lesson and it's a miserable one.
The tape sat sealed for three and a half years. It came out last week, and within about a day the conversation had been successfully routed to what a six-year-old said to a police officer — which is lurid, and free, and costs no adult in Newport News a thing.
Meanwhile the only sentence on that tape that'll still matter in ten years was spoken in a courtroom in May, by a judge, about an assistant principal.
This is not a crime.
Somebody in Richmond should go fix that.
Patriotic Viral News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The “mother” of the lil boy (foul mouthed) came out in an interview. Do not know the date if this interview or who interviewed her. She sat inbetween two men. Do not know who the men are. Attorneys? She was “interviewed” about her son’s “teacher almost being murdered” (2023), by her then 6 year old son. She said her son is ADHD. She said “he can’t sit still, he has to be moving all the time.” She said that he had gotten into trouble (or was spoken to by his teacher) a few days or so before he shot his teacher. His teacher was talking to him and she was holding her phone in her hand. The boy raised his arms and, the mother said, “he accidentally knocked her phone out of her hand.” Yeah ok. Because of that, he was suspended. Then, he shot the same teacher sometime later. The mom is putting the blame on his ADHD as to why he shot his teacher. Many commenters said, wait, what about his language? Where did he learn how to talk filth from his mouth? He made comments to the police, “you want a piece of me”, “come and get it!” The mom said that the boys dad is in prison.
Teachers. Principals. Parents. Responsibility. Accountability. Too many times parents leave the parenting and babysitting of their kids to the teacher. Wrong. Teachers are there to teach. Not babysit.
Now I’m old. I grew up in the 1960s. If we, as a student, got into trouble, the teacher took you to the office. The principal paddled you. I know. Some of you will say that is wrong. But, let me tell you, it worked for many of those kids. They did not misbehave again. In high junior and senior high school, you were expelled. By the time my daughter was in junior and senior high school, punishment was on campus suspension. Kids got sent to a classroom with their homework, and a teacher “babysat” these kids for the day or more and made them do homework.
Kids have no regard for human life. Some are responsible kids. But there are those that will hurt or kill someone “just because.”
My dad, a weightlifter, cyclist, Cajun music dancer, runner. My dad drove a city bus for 44 years. Big city. He drove many “bus routes” here. Good and bad sides of town. Rules on the bus? Driver cannot touch a passenger. My dad, he broke that rule at times. For the elderly and disabled. Back then, the city busses did not have all the fancy automatic lifts at the doors, no special area for a wheelchair, etc. When my dad had passengers who were elderly, or disabled or had walkers, (if you had a wheelchair, you could not ride), my dad would pick up the passenger in his arms and carry them up the steps of the bus, set them in a seat, get their walker and fold it up for them. He would help them off too. My dad was a city bus driver from the late 1950s thru approximately 1998. He retired. But just prior to his retirement, some high school kids got onto his bus. The school or student fare was nominal. Maybe 25cents. Two boys got on and didn’t pay their fare. Now my dad was pretty lenient to his riders. If you didn’t have your fare or enough for your fare, my dad just asked that you be honest with him. He would pay your fare for you or let you ride. Especially if you were going to work or to the doctor. That was my dad. But these boys, who knew my dad, just were being disrespectful. My dad never embarrassed his riders either. He would go back to you and speak to you if there was a problem. My dad did the same for these boys. They started verbally harassing my dad. Yelling at him. Using foul language. Spitting on him. My dad was cool. Then one boy shoved my dad and the other boy jumped on my dad’s back and started punching him in the head and face. They all ran out of the bus. Including other kids. They left my dad on the bus floor bleeding. Ambulance and police called. My dad was at the ER. I took him to a specialist. The bone below his eye had been shattered. Any worse, he would have lost his eye. A titanium plate was placed. The boys were never caught. My dad retired. Less than 10 years later, he passed away.
As parents, we must teach our children. Our grandchildren. Be better. Do better.
(Note: I am adding this just because it is part of the “truth.” These two teen boys on my dad’s bus that day many years ago, were black. Not saying anything derogatory towards blacks nor any race. My dad was “white.” He was of Spanish descent (from Spain). These boys called my dad “racist.” This was not new to my dad. These boys were not the first to call him that. My dad actually felt angry and hurt being called that. My dad was from southern Louisiana and had a Cajun accent. He was a country/farm boy during the late 1930s. Poor. In order to eat and have a roof over his head, he worked the fields of Louisiana. Cut sugarcane. Picked cotton. He resided with a black family because his own daddy did not have much. This black family, namely the mother, called my dad “her son.” But he worked the fields, shoulder to shoulder, with black and Hispanic people. A poor “farm boy” who was told by extended family he would amount to nothing and spend his life behind bars (in prison), joined the USAF, and could speak French (spoke in the home), Spanish (self taught) and English. )
Without being explicitly informed in the article or investigating further on my own, I say with reasonable certainty that the administrator, the judge, and the mother of the child who shot the teacher are all leftists and vote Democratic. The left is now fully nihilist. That is the left rejects with prejudice all facts which clash with leftist ideology and all human values, honesty, competence, integrity, excellence, beauty, justice (above all), etc. as such. As a direct result, leftists do not give a damn about anything. A legal point. I am not a lawyer so it may be true that even though the administrator had clear evidence that a crime was highly likely to be committed leading to someone being harmed or killed, that by itself may not be a crime. But what I presume is the administrator's leftist based rejection of values led to complete inaction despite the nature of the situation and as someone in charge, the administrator should have been fired on the spot. Given the fact that the left now controls much of educational system, the administrator will undoubtedly flourish and advance. The source of this leftist control of education is decades old. Leftist ideology penetrated many universities and colleges and now rules the humanities including the training of teachers and other educational professionals. Combined with the facts that the money that supports our public schools is collected by force and that parents may have no choice where to send their kids to school, the scenario described in this article is an inevitable result.