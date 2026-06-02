Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Arturo A.'s avatar
Arturo A.
8h

Platner's wife in that photo at the end - I can only imagine what's going through her head, but it's not good whatever it is. She married the guy just a few years ago, found the sext materials, honestly declared them to the campaign - I know that at some level, it's a private matter between those two, but when the husband is such a flaming a**hole AND bag of barely-controlled impulses AND running for the US Senate, it's a highly valid question that needs answers. Those sexts were going to come out at some point, better now than in October.

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Dolores Adams's avatar
Dolores Adams
9h

Can't even trust the news papers.

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