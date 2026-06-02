Former Washington Post editor Lois Romano rushed to publicly defend Graham Platner after his sexting scandal broke — then quietly scrubbed the tweet once the backlash arrived. The coverup instinct is just muscle memory at this point for the journalist class.

She deleted it. Which means she KNOWS how bad it looks and still tried anyway.

Here’s how this works in the media-Democrat ecosystem, and it happens with such clockwork regularity that you could set your watch to it. Scandal breaks involving a Democrat. Journalist reflexively leaps to defense. Public notices. Journalist panics. Tweet disappears. Journalist pretends it never happened. Rinse, repeat, collect Pulitzer.

Lois Romano — not some random blue-check nobody, but a former editor at the Washington Post — saw Graham Platner’s sexting scandal hit the news and her first instinct wasn’t “wow, that’s bad” or “let me wait for the facts.” Her first instinct was to run cover. To defend. To protect the team.

That reflex tells you everything about how these people operate. The tribal loyalty comes before the journalism, before the facts, before basic common sense. A Democrat gets caught in a scandal and the media class circles the wagons before anyone even asks them to. It’s Pavlovian at this point.

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But here’s what makes it beautiful, as reported by Twitchy: she deleted it. The delete is the confession. If Romano genuinely believed her defense of Platner was principled and correct, why scrub it? You delete a tweet when you realize it’s indefensible — when the ratio gets too hot, when your peers start quietly DMing you “what are you doing,” when the thing you said out loud reveals the quiet part a little too clearly.

The quiet part being: the journalist class will always, always protect their guys first and ask questions never.

This is the same Washington Post that markets itself with “Democracy Dies in Darkness.” Apparently democracy also dies when you delete embarrassing tweets and hope nobody screenshotted them. Spoiler: they always screenshot them. It’s 2026. The internet is forever, Lois.

What Romano did wasn’t journalism. It wasn’t even competent PR. It was a reflex — see Democrat in trouble, extend shield, realize shield is transparent, retract shield, pretend shield never existed. The whole sequence played out in public on the same day because these people genuinely cannot help themselves.

They don’t even wait for the talking points anymore. They just defend first and think later. And when “later” arrives and the defense looks as bad as the scandal itself, they hit delete like that fixes anything.

It doesn’t. We saw it. We always see it.

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