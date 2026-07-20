Fetterman Threatens to Leave Democratic Party Over Israel — And the Primary Results Prove His Point

Sen. John Fetterman, the hoodie-wearing Pennsylvania Democrat who once seemed like the progressive movement’s favorite son, just drew a line in the sand against his own party. In an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday, Fetterman said flatly: “If our party ever becomes — and just makes it official — the anti-Israel party, that’s when I would leave.”

Because on the same day Fetterman issued his warning, the House voted down an amendment from Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, that would have eliminated $3.3 billion in annual security assistance to Israel. The amendment failed — but House Minority Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts whipped Democrats to support it. The party’s second-ranking House leader actively worked to strip funding from America’s most critical Middle Eastern ally.

Fetterman pointed to the primary results as evidence the party is accelerating in the wrong direction. “You look at the kinds of individuals that are winning our recent primaries,” he said, and the roster backs him up. In New York’s District 13 primary, 32-year-old democratic socialist Darializa Avila Chevalier defeated Rep. Adriano Espaillat. Before the race, Chevalier scrubbed her social media — posts that called for abolishing police, abolishing borders, abolishing prisons, and claimed Israel doesn’t exist.

Then there’s New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who rose through Democratic ranks on a platform that makes Sen. Bernie Sanders look like a moderate. In Michigan, progressive candidate Abdul El-Sayed is running in the U.S. Senate primary with backing from the party’s activist wing — in a state where former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers, as Fetterman himself noted, “just barely, barely lost in ‘24” against Democrat Elissa Slotkin.

Fetterman’s broader concern isn’t just about Israel. It’s about the pattern. “My long-term concern has been with the Democratic Party,” he said, “is that our party is going to back away.” Fetterman added, “We forgot the crazy things that we said and that cost us the election in 2024.”

Fetterman’s threat to leave the party lands differently depending on which Democrats are listening. For the progressive base, it’s a dare they’d happily accept. For the strategists trying to win back the Senate, it’s a flashing red warning that the coalition is fracturing in real time.

The amendment to strip Israel’s $3.3 billion failed on the floor. But the whip operation to pass it came from inside the leadership suite. When the party’s official position and its official leadership are moving in opposite directions, the word Fetterman keeps waiting for — “official” — is just a formality.



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