Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Penny's avatar
Penny
9h

The USA will always stand behind Israel. Real Americans see what the democratic party has become and thats why trump became president. The world would be a better place if there was no democratic party. It has now become the illegals party.

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Jeff Noncent's avatar
Jeff Noncent
9h

He should have left the Democratic party and long time ago.

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