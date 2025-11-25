Tucker Carlson’s documentary on the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Butler, PA, was viewed by more than 20 million people on social media after it was released last Thursday. It was one of the only things people were talking about online. The documentary left many of us wondering why there are still so many holes in the story after all this time.

It’s obvious that Thomas Matthew Crooks was working for someone else, and the FBI has been keenly intent on making sure that the public doesn’t learn more about this. Has the FBI been intentionally bungling the investigation, or was it deliberately tanked?

Tucker’s documentary didn’t pull any punches. The FBI didn’t exactly cover itself in glory with the Butler investigation, and the bureau doesn’t come out looking great.

Just a few days after everyone started talking about the Butler case again, another huge story broke in the New York Post. We learned that Thomas Crooks was a gender-confused furry and that he used “they/them” pronouns on some of his social media accounts.

Megyn Kelly is suspicious about the timing of that second article. It had been over a year since we’d learned anything new about Crooks. Was this second story conveniently leaked to the New York Post, to distract from the information that Tucker uncovered? Why has the FBI still not acknowledged this “Willie Tepes” figure who was communicating with Crooks?

Megyn isn’t buying the “official” story. Check it out:

