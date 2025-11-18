It’s been almost a year and a half since Thomas Matthew Crooks shot Donald Trump and several Trump supporters at a rally in Butler, PA. A question everyone should still be asking to this day is: Why did the government lie to us about the shooter and sweep the whole investigation under the rug? Any logical theory you come up with to answer that question likely has a very dark answer.

Tucker Carlson has just released a new documentary on the shooter and the federal government’s attempts to cover up the truth. He found a lot of new information.

As the FBI investigation into Crooks began, officials publicly told the American people that he was basically a ghost. He was the only 20-year-old in America who grew up in the digital age and somehow had no social media footprint at all. Everything that the FBI publicly told us was a lie.

Tucker’s investigation found that Crooks had a prolific online footprint that included years of making violent, terroristic threats under his own name. It was all right out in the open. Someone in the government tried to scrub all those comments from the web, including in the Internet Archive.

Crooks made over 700 violent comments on YouTube under the handle “tomcrooks2178.” He was highly active online. He searched for “Donald Trump” hundreds of times just on YouTube, including search terms like “bombs,” “chemical reactions,” “mass shootings,” “Molotov cocktails,” and “civil war.”

Crooks’s YouTube account was disabled the day after the shooting, but his comments are still archived there in his own name.

As for Crooks’s “nonexistent” online profile, he had tons of accounts that the FBI never mentioned. He had email accounts at Gmail, GMX, and MailFence. He had a PayPal account under the alias “Ron Swanson.” He had accounts under his own name with Snapchat, Venmo, Discord, Google Play, Quizlet/Chess.com, Gab, and multiple Quora accounts.

Many of his accounts appear to have been disabled and wiped clean by the FBI, even as the FBI told the public that Crooks had no social media accounts!

Crooks frequently interacted with an individual online who goes by the moniker “Willie Tepes.” This individual has been linked to a State Department-designated foreign terrorist group called the Nordic Resistance Movement. Tepes encouraged Thomas Crooks to commit acts of violence, but the FBI has never mentioned this individual or addressed the connection.

In the “final report” that the FBI delivered to Congress in December 2024, none of Crooks’s online activities were mentioned. The official story from the FBI was still that Crooks was an online ghost.

The FBI cracked into Crooks’s encrypted cell phone in just 40 minutes. They also managed to get into his computer and encrypted apps that he was using to communicate with people in Belgium, New Zealand, and Germany. The FBI has never shared any of this information with the public. Why not?

The FBI made it impossible for any other law enforcement or congressional body to investigate the shooting. They hosed off the roof where Crooks was shot within 24 hours, destroying that evidence. They released his body for cremation just 10 days after the shooting. The FBI also ignored subpoenas from Congress to preserve blood and tissue samples from the rushed autopsy, electronic devices, his financial accounts, and even the autopsy details.

The FBI has confirmed that it has additional surveillance footage from that day but has never released it.

Here’s a question that Tucker’s documentary doesn’t delve into: What were the Bidens doing on the afternoon when Donald Trump was shot?

For most of their four years in office, Joe and Jill Biden watched explicit gay and transgender porn with their friends in the White House Family Theater (which has now been demolished with the rest of the East Wing). But on the afternoon when Donald Trump was shot by Thomas Crooks, they gathered to watch a documentary film. The movie was about the assassination of Donald Trump’s good friend, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

What an odd coincidence!

At any rate, Tucker’s documentary on the assassination attempt is very good. It exposes many of the lies that the Secret Service and the FBI have told to cover up what appears to be an obvious federal conspiracy to kill America’s greatest president.

It’s well worth your time to watch it, and it’s only about a half-hour long:

