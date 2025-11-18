Patriotic Viral News

Rick Barszcz
6h

When has the FBI ever been honest. I do like Kash Patel, but I do believe neither he or Pam Bondi totally working for President Trump and neither are the republicans in Congress. Soon America is going to become a communist country because of both sides.

If I was Trump, I would immediately call out the military (marines) to deport more illegal aliens and if antifa, who are a terrorist group, should be shot on sight if they interfere. The amount of deportations are nothing but a trickle. The House of Representatives are also not doing their job of getting rid of these democrat federal judges. I don’t trust anyone in our government. America is dying by a thousand cuts.

Mike W
5h

The F***ing FBI has been LYING to us for too damned long. If anything should be defunded its these pricks. Fire them all and get ALL new real agents instead of a bunch of political pawns posing as the law.

