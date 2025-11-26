A group of sitting US Senators and Representatives recently issued a “public service” type announcement that was unprecedented in American history. These politicians—all Democrats, obviously—urged the US military and the CIA to disobey orders from the President of the United States.

After President Trump called for these politicians to be arrested, they tried to claim that they’re only referring to “illegal orders” issued by the president. That’s just a nonsense argument, however. Every member of the military is taught that they have the right to disobey orders. They’re reminded of it all the time!

The message would have served no point if they were talking about illegal orders, because all soldiers already know that. It would be like reminding a 50-year-old driver to remember to put their seatbelt on before putting the car in “Drive.” Duh.

These Democrats were urging the military to engage in sedition against President Trump. That’s the first time this has ever happened in American history. No political party has ever instructed the military to take political sides before. Even during contentious periods like the Vietnam War, nobody ever told the troops to defy the Commander-in-Chief.

If these Democrats are not arrested and charged with sedition, it puts America on a very dangerous path that we may not be able to return from. Glenn Beck is especially fired up about this, and he explains the situation well here:

