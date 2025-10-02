Patriotic Viral News

Shawn Hubbard
1h

Deepstate dhimmicrat fungus…ain’t fun at all !

AK Foster
26m

I read the article. It was political motivated, by Obama, Hilary Clinton, Coney, and all that was involved in what was done to Trump.

Hopefully accountability will happen. Hilary Clinton is about as evil as they come. Obama, hopefully will not be covered by presidential immunity. ( There is nothing about him that was true). If there was any truth in him, why did he spend millions of dollars hiding background, those girls actual birth mother( Big Mike can not give birth), his own Kenya grandmother said he was born in Kenya.

As for peacock Coney, he will deserve whatever the prosecutor and Judge deems his punishment should be.

Amen happy to read that people are beginning to realize just how dirty, evil, corrupt,lying Democrats are. They care only about two things, power and money.

