Well, well, well. Looks like James “Higher Loyalty” Comey finally ran out of places to hide. The man who once strutted around like the moral compass of Washington is now staring down a federal indictment. And not just for jaywalking. No, the former FBI director is being charged with lying to Congress and obstructing a congressional investigation. That’s right — the same guy who acted like a one-man ethics committee is now the subject of a criminal probe by the Trump Justice Department.

You can’t make this up.

Remember, this is the guy who took it upon himself to decide Hillary Clinton shouldn’t be prosecuted for her reckless email scandal back in 2016. Comey admitted she broke the law but figured, meh, no jury would convict her. So he gave her a pass. That’s not justice — that’s politics. And it wasn’t his call to make. That’s the DOJ’s job. But Comey wasn’t about law and order. He was about protecting his team — and we all know his team wore blue hats and loved pantsuits.

Fast forward to Trump’s presidency. Comey met with President Trump, assured him he wasn’t a target of an FBI investigation, and then went behind his back to leak private memos of their conversations to the media. Not only did he lie — he schemed. He used bureaucratic trickery to get those memos into the hands of The New York Times without the fingerprints pointing back to him. Real “higher loyalty” stuff.

And let’s not forget the infamous Steele dossier. That pile of garbage was bought and paid for by Hillary Clinton’s campaign — through some legal gymnastics involving Perkins Coie, Fusion GPS, and a few shady paywalls. Who helped push that fake document along? You guessed it. James Comey. He refused to admit even after everyone else knew the Steele dossier was opposition propaganda paid for by the Clinton campaign that his agency had been duped by Hillary with it in their Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Donald Trump.

Comey was also in the room when Obama essentially told his intel chiefs, “I don’t like your findings. Go get me something that shows Trump colluded with Russia.” That’s not intelligence gathering. That’s manufacturing a narrative. And Comey was all in–and all to happy to help keep that secret from the American people about Obama.

And just when you thought the story couldn’t get any dirtier, remember how he laughed — laughed — about how he ambushed National Security Adviser Michael Flynn during the transition? No lawyers, no warning, just a casual, “Hey Mike, mind if we ruin your life real quick?” The FBI agents on the ground didn’t even think Flynn lied. But Comey didn’t care. It was about setting up the first Trump administration to fail.

Now, with these indictments, the chickens are finally coming home to roost. Is it too little, too late? Maybe. But it’s something. Comey spent years playing puppet master, thinking he was untouchable because he wore a suit and talked in long-winded moral riddles. But at the end of the day, he was just another swamp creature — and now the swamp is draining him.

former Fox News host Chris Wallace–who is no fan of President Trump –had a field day with Comey and pointed out every which way the former FBI director had abused his authority, weaponized the agency against a sitting president and lied to the American people about their findings and investigation.

But don’t just take our word for it, watch it for yourself. It’s a masterful take down and really shows you why Comey’s indictment isn’t political, but 100% justified.

