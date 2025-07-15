The Department of Justice recently published an incredibly controversial memo claiming that notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein “had no client list” of people he was blackmailing, but Epstein’s own attorney refutes that—says there definitely was a client list!

Former Epstein Attorney Alan Dershowitz, who at one point was accused HIMSELF of being on the list, revealed several months ago that he has seen the client list and knows EXACTLY who is on it.

The attorney was speaking on the Sean Spicer show when he said “This is not an opinion, this is a fact… I know for a fact documents are being suppressed.”

“They’re being suppressed to protect the individuals. I know the names of the individuals. I know why they’re being suppressed. I know who’s suppressing them,” Dershowitz continued, “But I’m bound by confidentiality from a judge and cases, and I can’t disclose what I know. But I – hand to God, I know the names of people whose files are being suppressed in order to protect them, and that’s wrong.”

Spicer followed up by asking about the kinds of names on the list, “are these politicians, business leaders, both?”

“They’re everything,” Dershowitz replied, suggesting that as many of us have suspected this list is being buried to protect the most rich and powerful people in the world!

The fact that Epstein’s own attorney is admitting the list exists… maybe Attorney General Pam Bondi and the DOJ should realize this isn’t going away that easily!

And the good news? There may be some voices INSIDE the DOJ who are fighting to get the truth out after all, following reports that FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino had a dispute with AG Bondi over the handling of the case files!

One way or another, the truth WILL come out.

Watch the video here to see Epstein’s attorney confirming that the client list is VERY real.

