Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tekla Castillo's avatar
Tekla Castillo
7h

Democrats do nothing but lie, they seem to hate America and Americans and don't appreciate anything Trump is doing to maga! Trump is doing agreat job more than Biden did in 4 years in his first 11 months of being president! Seeing how AOC and Jeffries supported Mamdani a communist Marxist in the race for mayor of NY I believe the democratic party is going down the communist Marxist road and should never be in charge of the country again!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
David Pinell's avatar
David Pinell
7h

It’s amazing the amount of attention being paid to these files. It’s quite puzzling.They can’t be opened, they can be opened. We can’t release some of them. There all of sudden new ones have popped up. We’re going to show them and never do. WTF!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
57 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LOP Solutions, LLC.
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture