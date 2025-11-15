Guess who just popped back into the headlines from beyond the grave? Jeffrey Epstein. The mysterious pedophile financier, who somehow managed to “kill himself” in a high-security jail cell, is back in the news after Democrats released a new batch of his emails he sent to his friends, business associates, and journalists. And this time, the left is salivating over Epstein’s hidden meaning in his mentions of Donald Trump to Ghislaine Maxwell and others.

Over 20,000 pages of emails and messages were just dumped by House Democrats. These messages reveal Epstein obsessing over Trump for years after their friendship ended in the mid-2000s. Turns out, Epstein was trying to sell himself as the guy who knew Trump best, saying he was “the one able to take him down.”

You can practically hear the Democrat strategists drooling with how to spin this to say Trump took part in Epstein’s sexcapades.

Unfortunately for Democrats who would happily sell their left kidney to take down President Trump, the information contained in these emails isn’t the smoking gun they were hoping for. Instead, all these emails reveal is that Epstein was obsessed with Trump and he was a gossip. Likely upset and insulted after being kicked out of Mar-a-Lago, Epstein tried to imply he had dirt on Trump and that was the reason he was kicked out of Trump’s social club.

Epstein called Trump “borderline insane” and floated delusional ideas about becoming an “anti-Trump voice” to earn political brownie points.

What’s wild is the type of people who were turning to Epstein for insight. He was treated like some twisted political consultant, all while he was literally under investigation for the most disgusting crimes imaginable. But hey, if you’re anti-Trump, the left will always give you a platform—even if you’re a convicted sex offender.

This is the Democrat playbook in 2025: dig up anything, no matter how flimsy, from the most despicable sources imaginable, and throw it at Trump. Truth? Integrity? Who needs that when you’ve got Epstein’s ghost whispering from the trash heap of history?

Watch the full video to see more of what was written by Epstein in his emails…

Share