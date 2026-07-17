A candidate for the United States Senate stood on a debate stage Thursday night, was asked what qualifies her for the job, and answered — with a straight face — “I’m a songwriter and I write my own books.”

That actually happened. In Maine. On camera.

Welcome to the scramble to replace Graham Platner, the disgraced ex-nominee whose campaign imploded and left Maine Democrats holding a nomination nobody planned for. Eight candidates showed up to Thursday night’s debate to fight over the wreckage, and the clip making the rounds tells you everything you need to know about how it went.

Let’s meet the contenders, shall we?

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The Songwriter

Ashley Webb was pressed on her Senate qualifications and delivered the full resume: “I ran for office several times. Didn’t win, but did run. And then, I’m a songwriter, and then I write my own books.”

Ran for office several times. Didn’t win. But did run.

You know who else ran and didn’t win? Everyone who lost. That’s not a qualification. That’s a participation trophy with a filing fee.

The 37-Point Wonder

Then there’s Shenna Bellows, Maine’s Secretary of State, whose big selling point is that she’s already run against Susan Collins — and lost by 37 points. That was 2014. She’s touting the experience like a battle scar instead of what it actually is: the political equivalent of bragging that you’ve been knocked out by the champ before, so this time you know what the canvas tastes like.

And Thursday night didn’t help her case. When Bellows went after Collins’ foreign policy record — “What Susan Collins has failed to stop is a completely unstable foreign policy” — a moderator stepped in to point out that Collins had actually voted for a war powers resolution limiting the president in Venezuela.

Bellows’ response? “Forgive me. A week ago I was on vacation.”

A week ago I was on vacation. From the woman who wants to be your senator. Susan Collins’ campaign team could not have scripted it better if they’d been handed the pen.

The ICE Caucus

Not to be outdone, former state Senate President Troy Jackson used his stage time to argue that ICE agents don’t count as real law enforcement. Meanwhile, Nirav Shah — the former Maine CDC director — went the full distance: “One that I think is particularly relevant this week is the need to finally abolish ICE.”

So the menu for Maine voters is: ICE isn’t law enforcement, or ICE shouldn’t exist at all. Pick your lane, as long as your lane is the far-left ditch.

The “Pork Bellying” Strategy

And then came the moment that may live longest in the highlight reel. Asked about cutting government spending, one candidate offered this gem: “I believe they called it pork bellying by cutting out the pork belly from all the bills, sure that would save a lot of money as well.”

Pork bellying. Cutting out the pork belly. From the bills.

The term is “pork barrel,” friend. It’s been the term since roughly the Grant administration. But sure — sounds like somebody writes their own books.

Even the Times Couldn’t Spin It

Here’s the part that should terrify Maine Democrats: even the friendly press couldn’t save this one. The New York Times called the night “brutal” for the party and noted the candidates’ biggest point of disagreement was — no joke — daylight saving time. Townhall summed up the whole evening in seven words: “Congratulations on your reelection, Sen. Susan Collins.”

When the New York Times and Townhall land on the same verdict, that’s not media bias. That’s a consensus.

The nominating convention hits Bangor on July 25, where 601 delegates will pick which of these candidates gets fed to Susan Collins in November. Platner was supposed to be the outsider juggernaut who finally took her down. Instead, Maine Democrats spent Thursday night watching a songwriter, a 37-point loser, and the pork belly caucus audition for the honor.

Collins has held that seat since 1997. After Thursday night, she might hold it from a hammock.

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