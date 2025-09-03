You know things are bad when a prosecutor gets arrested and starts yelling at cops that they’re going to “regret” it. That’s exactly what happened in Rhode Island—and now the whole internet’s talking about it.

Devon Flanagan, a 34-year-old assistant attorney general, got caught on bodycam in a drunken meltdown at a fancy restaurant in Newport. Her friend refused to leave after being asked, and when police showed up, Flanagan didn’t exactly act like someone who enforces the law. Instead, she tried to use her job title like a get-out-of-jail-free card. Spoiler alert: it didn’t work.

“I’m an AG! I’m an AG!” she yelled, desperately trying to throw her weight around. Then she told the cops, “You’re going to regret this,” as they put her in the back of the cruiser. Yikes.

Now she’s paying the price. Rhode Island’s Attorney General Peter Neronha has dropped the hammer, suspending Flanagan for six months without pay. That’s a serious hit, especially for someone in a high-profile legal position. But given the embarrassing footage that went viral, it’s hard to say she didn’t bring this on herself.

Let’s rewind a bit. This all went down on August 14 at the Clarke Cooke House, a well-known spot in Newport. It’s the kind of place where people go to sip cocktails, not cause a scene. But when Flanagan’s intoxicated friend refused to leave, the restaurant called the police. Once officers arrived, Flanagan jumped in—not to calm things down, but to escalate the situation.

She kept asking officers to turn their bodycams off, claiming that “protocol” says they must if a citizen requests it. That’s completely false, by the way, and the Attorney General made it clear. Bodycams protect both the police and the public. Turning them off just because someone’s embarrassed? Not happening.

When the cops didn’t play along, Flanagan doubled down. She resisted, argued, and finally got herself arrested for willful trespass. That’s when the now-infamous line came out: “You’re going to regret this.” All caught on video. All over social media. And all completely avoidable.

After her arrest, Flanagan pleaded no contest in court. She got a six-month filing, which means the charge could be dismissed if she stays out of trouble. But that doesn’t erase the damage she’s done—to herself, her career, and the Rhode Island AG’s office.

Attorney General Neronha didn’t hold back in his statement. “She mistreated the Newport Police Department and embarrassed herself, the Office, and frankly me,” he said. “She’s humiliated herself.” He also said he hopes this is a “wake-up call” for her and that she uses this time to reflect and improve.

That’s a nice way of saying: you messed up big time.

Let’s be honest—this kind of behavior is exactly why people lose trust in the system. When those who are supposed to uphold the law act like they’re above it, it makes everyone else wonder what’s really going on behind the scenes. If a regular citizen had acted like Flanagan did, they’d probably be facing jail time, not just unpaid leave.

This story is blowing up for a reason. It’s not just the video or the outburst. It’s the hypocrisy. The arrogance. The way someone who should know better thought the rules didn’t apply to her.

In the end, Flanagan’s career might survive. But her reputation? That’s going to take a long time to rebuild. And next time someone shouts “I’m an AG!” at the cops, you can bet those officers will remember what happened in Newport.

Actions have consequences—and even prosecutors aren’t above the law.

