Dr. Oz Goes Fraud Hunting for the Trump Administration
Look What He Found - Asked One Simple Question—and the Whole Scam Unraveled
Dr. Mehmet Oz has turned out to be a surprisingly strong fighter in the Trump administration. We say it’s surprising after he ran such a dud campaign for US Senate in Pennsylvania a few years ago. Now that he’s running the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Dr. Oz is doing great stuff for America.
Following the bombshell revelation that Somali refugees are scamming billions of Medicaid dollars from the taxpayers, Oz has been busy. They’re rooting out fraud across the country but mainly focusing on blue states where illegal aliens and refugees are more concentrated.
A few days ago, he traveled to the epicenter of illegal alien fraud in America: Los Angeles. CMS recorded a video of Oz touring the area. The video below is in Van Nuys, one of the gross suburbs in the San Fernando Valley just north of L.A.
Trump may be preparing to right a 90-year wrong. See what’s happening
Many of the strip malls in the San Fernando Valley are loaded with nondescript businesses that no one ever walks into. Local Americans assume that these fake businesses are somehow mobbed up. They’re all run by foreigners and don’t seem to have any real business activity. It makes you wonder how they even pay the rent.
As Dr. Oz exposes in this video, these strange “businesses” are all siphoning money for Medicaid and Medicare services. They’re exposing a shocking amount of fraud. We’re just being looted by foreign scammers.
Check it out:
Patriotic Viral News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I hope to hell the DOJ goes after these damn illegals/thieved
It seems that no matter where one might be in the United States and you are looking specifically for fraud, all you need to do is turn over a rock, any rock, and there it is, on a massive scale, for years, and we are just now only starting to find this out?
Our government bodies are so huge and using archaic compute systems that are "stand alone" and do not "talk" to each other to the point that nobody knows what is really going on, like Who's On First, What's On Second.
For as smart as we think we are in helping most anybody in need of just about everything, only a select few are receiving any benefits, this being the grifters who are robbing us blind.
The printing press we have been using nonstop for decades now is pretty much at end-of-life, and is not going to end pretty for anyone not prepared, which is pretty much everybody, except for the people who created this mess.