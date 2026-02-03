Dr. Mehmet Oz has turned out to be a surprisingly strong fighter in the Trump administration. We say it’s surprising after he ran such a dud campaign for US Senate in Pennsylvania a few years ago. Now that he’s running the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Dr. Oz is doing great stuff for America.

Following the bombshell revelation that Somali refugees are scamming billions of Medicaid dollars from the taxpayers, Oz has been busy. They’re rooting out fraud across the country but mainly focusing on blue states where illegal aliens and refugees are more concentrated.

A few days ago, he traveled to the epicenter of illegal alien fraud in America: Los Angeles. CMS recorded a video of Oz touring the area. The video below is in Van Nuys, one of the gross suburbs in the San Fernando Valley just north of L.A.

Trump may be preparing to right a 90-year wrong. See what’s happening

Many of the strip malls in the San Fernando Valley are loaded with nondescript businesses that no one ever walks into. Local Americans assume that these fake businesses are somehow mobbed up. They’re all run by foreigners and don’t seem to have any real business activity. It makes you wonder how they even pay the rent.

As Dr. Oz exposes in this video, these strange “businesses” are all siphoning money for Medicaid and Medicare services. They’re exposing a shocking amount of fraud. We’re just being looted by foreign scammers.

Check it out:

Share