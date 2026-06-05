Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Michael Jane White's avatar
Michael Jane White
3m

This government is too busy cleaning up others people’s messes to worry about the press around them, actually, so don’t even worry about them!!!

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JR's avatar
JR
31m

If it wasn’t for Oprah, oz would have been working at some clinic, that would’ve been shut down by now by the imbecile that runs the country. He got too lucky brakes from two billionaires, or he would be absolutely nothing. He was a moron on his show. And if you go back and watch any of his shows, all he ever did was pick women to take part in any experiments that he did on air! He never once picked a male from the audience! Hmmmmmm! So I’m sure he has a few skeletons in his closet with the people he’s connected to

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