Dr. Oz Diagnoses the Press Corps With Terminal Stupidity — From Their Own Podium

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, stepped up to the White House press briefing podium on Monday and delivered a line so savage it should come with a prescription warning. While filling in during Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s maternity leave, Oz told the assembled reporters, “I am concerned about the folks that have spent all of their life on disliking the President. It is disheartening. Treating stupid is really hard.”

A doctor literally diagnosing the press with incurable stupidity. From their own podium. In their own briefing room. You truly love to see it.

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Oz is just the latest in a rotation of Trump cabinet officials who’ve taken turns behind the lectern while Leavitt has been on leave since late April. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have all done stints, but none of them dropped a line quite this perfect. Leave it to the surgeon to perform the most precise cut.

But here’s the thing — Oz wasn’t just up there to roast the media. He came loaded with actual policy substance that the “treating stupid” quip conveniently overshadowed in the coverage. He announced that the administration is adding 160 more drugs to the TrumpRx price transparency site, bringing the total to over 750 medications. That means four out of five prescription drugs now give Americans the ability to double-check that the price they’re getting is fair.

Not bad for a guy the left spent two years calling a quack TV doctor.

Oz also took a blowtorch to the fraud festering inside Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law. “We believe that 35%, roughly, of the people that are using Obamacare exchanges may not be legit,” Oz told reporters. We’re talking about an estimated 5 to 6 million people potentially collecting fraudulent premium subsidies. Your tax dollars, funding insurance for people who shouldn’t be on the rolls. Shocking? Only if you’ve never met a government program.

And he wasn’t done. Oz revealed that CMS has suspended payments to 850 hospices in California — roughly half of all hospices in the entire state. Half. Let that sink in. Half of California’s hospice providers were apparently sketchy enough to get their payments frozen. If that doesn’t tell you everything about the state of government healthcare oversight under previous administrations, nothing will.

The press, naturally, wanted to talk about the “treating stupid” line instead of any of this. Because of course they did. Why cover massive Obamacare fraud or a hospice payment scandal when you can clutch your pearls about a cabinet official being mean to you?

This is why the rotation strategy has been genius, as RedState reported. Every week, a different senior official brings their own expertise and their own flavor of media destruction to the podium. Oz brought the bedside manner of a guy who’s done operating and just wants to tell you the truth.

The clip is going viral, and it should. Not because it’s a sick burn — though it absolutely is — but because it perfectly captures where we are. The press spends every briefing trying to catch the administration in some gotcha, and a heart surgeon looked them dead in the eyes and said the quiet part out loud.

There is no cure for Trump Derangement Syndrome. But at least now we have an official diagnosis.

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