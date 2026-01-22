Picture this: Sunday morning, pews filled, heads bowed, candles flickering—and then, boom, in barges Don Lemon like he’s auditioning for a reboot of “The Exorcist.” Only this time, the demon isn’t hiding behind the altar—it’s standing in front of it, holding a microphone. Lemon and his merry band of media activists stormed a Christian church service in Minnesota, disrupting worship and calling it journalism. But here’s the twist: they may have just walked into a federal indictment.

Mike Davis, legal bulldog and former top Senate counsel, isn’t mincing words. Appearing with Benny Johnson, Davis laid out what looks like a slam-dunk case under the same laws the Biden DOJ used to crush pro-life Christians. Remember the FACE Act? That’s the federal law that Biden’s DOJ used like a sledgehammer against grandmas praying outside abortion clinics. Apparently, kneeling too close to a Planned Parenthood sign was a federal offense. But if you’re Don Lemon and you storm into a church, camera in tow, desecrating sacred ground under the guise of “coverage”—well, that used to earn you a segment on MSNBC, not a mugshot.

No more. According to Davis, under the newly revamped Justice Department led by Attorney General Pam Bondi, the days of selective enforcement are over. “We have a new sheriff in town,” Davis said, and Bondi isn’t in the mood for double standards.

Davis called out Garland, Gupta, and Clarke—the Biden DOJ’s holy trinity of woke lawfare—for turning the Justice Department into a political hit squad. “They went after elderly Christians praying at abortion clinics,” Davis reminded viewers, “they threw Beverly Williams, a young black mother, in prison for 41 months under the FACE Act.” Meanwhile, left-wing activists who vandalized churches and synagogues? Amnesty. No indictments. Not even a slap on the wrist.

But here’s where it gets rich. Davis says Lemon’s little church invasion violated the exact same federal statutes: 18 USC 248 (FACE Act violations) and 18 USC 241 (conspiracy against rights). These are serious charges. They’re the kind used to take down Klan members trying to intimidate black voters in the 1960s. Now they might be used to indict a former CNN anchor who confused activism with journalism—and forgot the camera was rolling while he did it.

And Lemon’s defense? He’s a “journalist.” Cute. As Davis put it, “You’re not a journalist. You’re an agitator.” In fact, Lemon’s own video footage reportedly shows the very violations he’s pretending didn’t happen. “You’re so stupid that you would actually post the most incriminating videos possible,” Davis quipped.

But the kicker came when Davis made it clear: media status doesn’t exempt you from the law. “Even if you are a reporter Don Lemon, you would still go to prison for this,” Davis said. “You do not have a license to break the law.”

And the identity politics card? It’s not going to work under Bondi and Harmeet Dhillon’s Justice Department. “They’re not going to have any sympathy for your argument that you’re a gay black man, or whatever the hell you said. Who cares? You’re going to be a prize in prison,” Davis declared.

So, what’s next? Prosecutions are coming, indictments are being prepared, and the era of progressive immunity is over. The same laws weaponized under Biden are now boomeranging back at his allies. Don Lemon played stupid games—and he might just win a federal trial.

The only question now is how many other media darlings were in that church, holding a mic and breaking the law. Stay tuned. The pews might’ve been disrupted, but the reckoning is just beginning.

