Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Donovan's avatar
Michelle Donovan
Oct 2

Newsome is a communist. He has completely 100% ruined the beautiful state of California. Taxpayers are leaving the state. I left my home of 57 years because this man is crazy! A coke head! He is richer than rich from all the money him and his coke head wife have stolen. Let me be clear: Don't vacation there! Its so expensive and has been taken over by homeless encampments. San Fransico has been destroyed. Needles and feces EVERYWHERE. Los Angeles, Oakland, the same. It is disgusting. Not to mention the tax everything policies. You can make six figures and barely be making it.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Ava Lewis's avatar
Ava Lewis
Oct 2

Gruesome Does It Again...

And Again...

And...

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LOP Solutions, LLC. · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture