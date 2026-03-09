The Senate war powers vote failed 47-53, and the most interesting numbers in that tally have nothing to do with the final count.

Rand Paul was the only Republican to vote yes — siding with Democrats on a resolution he co-sponsored with Tim Kaine. On the other end, John Fetterman was the only Democrat to vote no — siding with Republicans. Two senators, one from each party, voted against their entire caucus. The rest sorted themselves into their predictable corners and pretended it was about principle.

Paul has been making the same argument since he arrived in the Senate: the executive branch has accumulated war powers that the Constitution never intended it to have, and Congress keeps surrendering its authority rather than fighting for it. He voted the same way under Obama. He’ll vote the same way under the next Democrat. That’s not a talking point — that’s a record.

Fetterman’s vote is the mirror image. The man who showed up to the Senate in a hoodie is now the Democrat most likely to vote like a Republican on anything involving the military. His caucus hates it. He doesn’t seem to care. Say what you want about Fetterman — the man is not doing whatever Chuck Schumer tells him to do, and in the U.S. Senate, that’s practically a superpower.

Here’s what the vote actually tells us: both parties have an anti-war wing and a pro-intervention wing, and neither party has the courage to let that tension breathe in public. Democrats “discovered” opposition to this Iran action the moment Trump ordered it. Republicans “discovered” enthusiasm for executive war powers the moment Trump had them. The ideology follows the jersey.

Paul and Fetterman didn’t follow the jersey. They got to 47 votes and lost.

The Constitution is still waiting for someone to pick it up.

