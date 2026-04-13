Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Jackie Tutor's avatar
Jackie Tutor
14h

It is disgusting that people with Donald J Trump syndrome gets away with this crap! 10 years ago you would be arrested because people would think that you were going to kill Donald Trump or a sitting president who was in office. It is totally disgusting to watch our country go to hell in a handbasket like it has gone to because of the far left and the idiots that are voting for the crap that they vote for. It is all about power and communism for the left. It is really sad to see the demise of this nation and the lack of morals and Christian values.

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Rita ❤️❤️❤️'s avatar
Rita ❤️❤️❤️
14h

What a stupid Moron!!!!

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