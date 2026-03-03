Democrats have found a brand new favorite word this week: "unconstitutional." They've been saying it so much you'd think they just discovered what it means.

Good grief! These are the same people who cheered when Barack Obama dropped 26,000 bombs on seven different countries in a single year without so much as a courtesy call to Congress. But Big Orange hits Iran's nuclear sites and suddenly everyone on the left is a constitutional scholar. Funny how that works.

Here's what happened. President Trump, alongside Israel, launched Operation Epic Fury — a targeted strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, missile sites, and military infrastructure. The operation took out the Supreme Leader and crippled Iran's ability to threaten the entire region with a nuclear weapon.

This Could Be America’s Biggest Threat Following the Attack on Iran

The response from Democrats? Absolute meltdown.

Chuck Schumer immediately demanded the Senate "reassert its constitutional duty." Tim Kaine called it "an illegal war." Kamala Harris — who hasn't been relevant since she lost by double digits — crawled out of whatever wine cave she's been hiding in to call it "a war the American people do not want."

We didn't want a nuclear Iran either, Kamala. But we didn't hear you complaining about that.

Here's the part that really makes your blood boil. Rep. Tim Burchett went on national television and reminded everyone that "President Obama bombed eight countries without Congressional approval." Eight. Countries. And not a single Democrat batted an eye.

Libya? Obama didn't ask Congress. Syria? Didn't ask. Yemen, Somalia, Pakistan? Nothing. Crickets. Standing ovations from the same people now clutching their pocket Constitutions like it's a security blanket.

Senator Markwayne Mullin put it best: Democrats "are not saying why the strikes are illegal — they're consumed with hatred of Trump." That's really what this is about. It was never about the Constitution. It was never about "the process." It's about the fact that Trump did something decisive and effective, and they can't stand it.

Even some Democrats can't keep the act up. John Fetterman broke ranks and sided with Republicans, saying Iran posed "a serious and immediate threat" and Trump was on firm legal ground. Hakeem Jeffries basically admitted he would've approved the strikes — he just wanted to be asked first. (Bless his heart.)

So let's get this straight. Obama bombs eight countries — silence. Trump eliminates the world's most dangerous nuclear threat — "unconstitutional!"

We see you. We've always seen you. And we're not buying it.

