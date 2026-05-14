Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Penny's avatar
Penny
1h

Americans are seeing the democratic dick vampires for who and what they really stand for. Bass and newscum are the biggest waste of air and space. Love watching leftist losing it🤣🤣

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David Williams's avatar
David Williams
1h

You can’t blame the voters wanting someone that will help them get the permits to rebuild their homes. It’s insane that nothing has been accomplished in a year and a half. If the Republicans promise to give them the permits they need I would bet they will elect a Republican. I think Trump would have done better for the state of California. I would love for him to help the people of LA get their homes back. The Democrats are the problem in California it’s just that simple.

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