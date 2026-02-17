It’s a very confusing time for Democrat voters right now. Their leaders aren’t listening to them or their wishes anymore. In a fiery interview with Maria Bartiromo, Senator Bill Hagerty laid it all out on the table. We’re talking about the SAVE Act—a bill that more than 70% of Democrat voters overwhelmingly support. But, unfortunately for voters, their representatives in Congress refuse to approve or pass it.

Hagerty gave a big shoutout to Senator Susan Collins(R-ME) for jumping on the SAVE Act train, giving Republicans the votes they need to pass the voter ID act, without Democrats help. Despite getting support from over 80% of Americans not a single Democrat in the Senate is supporting this no-brainer voting legislation. Who exactly are they representing? It seems like they’re auditioning for a role in a political theater rather than doing their job.

Let’s not forget the Democrats’ past attempts to tinker with election laws. Remember the grand HR 1, S1 debacle? They were all about scrapping voter ID, letting 16-year-olds and felons vote, and using taxpayer money to fund campaigns. It’s like they were trying to rewrite the election rulebook. But Hagerty calls it what it is: detached from reality.

Now, the SAVE Act is about as straightforward as it gets. It requires proof of citizenship to vote, just like in Tennessee. Show an ID, prove you’re who you say you are. It’s not rocket science, folks. But the Democrats, still reeling from the Biden administration’s chaos, seem to think otherwise.

Hagerty is confident that common sense will prevail and that the American public is on their side. The talking filibuster might just be the ticket to get this bill to the floor.

