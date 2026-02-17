Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aileen's avatar
Aileen
3h

democrats ignore the rule of law, the constitution, and encourage illegal immigration over citizens. EVIL should be their name.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Dr Miguel Barvo's avatar
Dr Miguel Barvo
3h

Remember that Democrats know more than anyone, even them, and will always, not some times, make stupid and awkward actions to enshrine their stupidity and arrogance above all in society.

Their blindness, deaf and might has driven our country in the caos we are living in right now.

Reply
Share
4 replies
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LOP Solutions, LLC. · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture