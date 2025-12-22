The Democratic Party just pulled the plug on its own autopsy report after getting crushed in the 2024 elections—and nobody’s surprised. When you lose the White House, the Senate, and still can’t take back the House, most people would stop and ask, “What went wrong?” But not the DNC. Nope. They’re too busy pretending everything’s fine.

Ken Martin, the DNC’s chair, was supposed to lead a deep dive into why the party got steamrolled last year. He even kicked off his term with a full-blown investigation, interviewing over 300 Democrats from across the country. The goal? Figure out what happened and how to stop it from happening again. But now? Martin says releasing the report would be a “distraction.” Translation: It’s so bad, they don’t want you to see it.

The report conveniently avoids asking tough questions—like whether it was a smart move to let Joe Biden run again or why Kamala Harris was even on the ticket in the first place. So instead of learning from their mistakes, the DNC decided to sweep it all under the rug and hope voters forget. Spoiler alert: we won’t.

Even some Democrats are calling foul. David Hogg, a former DNC vice-chair, publicly slammed the move, saying it could stall any real progress. And Obama’s former speechwriter Jon Favreau called the decision “baffling.” Dan Pfeiffer, another Obama alum, says this is exactly the kind of sketchy behavior that got them into this mess.

Sure, Democrats have had a few small wins in 2025 special elections, but let’s not kid ourselves. They’re broke compared to Republicans, their approval ratings are in the basement, and their leadership looks like a deer in headlights.

Share