Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron Jacobs's avatar
Ron Jacobs
11h

Who needs help packing?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
nathan paris's avatar
nathan paris
11h

Please allow all left-wing thinking/supporting Democrats to leave without hesitation! Hesitate very much if/when they want/wish to return?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
49 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 LOP Solutions, LLC. · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture