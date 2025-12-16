The mental health crisis among Democrats continues to worsen because of President Donald Trump’s winning streak. Companies are now advertising services that help Democrats flee the country and move overseas.

If your liberal aunt Peggy is still on a high over the “No Kings” protest that she attended a couple of months ago, a company called GTFO Tours will help her move… to the Netherlands. Oh, the layers of irony there!

Liberals say they’re concerned that Donald Trump is going to establish himself as King for Life (we wish) are packing their things and moving to an actual monarchy! The Netherlands has a king right now. The country has been a constitutional monarchy for over 200 years.

We’re sure it’s probably a coincidence that the Netherlands is also whiter than Martha’s Vineyard. And let’s face it. The only people fleeing America to get away from Donald Trump are white liberal women with soccer haircuts.

These people don’t realize that the problem is not Donald Trump or America. It’s them. Their problems are entirely in their heads. Why didn’t the Bad Orange Man who is Literally Hitler and who wants to be king for life just stay in office after the 2020 election was stolen? Because liberalism and more specifically, Trump Derangement Syndrome, is a mental illness.

Greg Gutfeld has some sage advice for all the Democrats who want to flee from America to live in an actual monarchy. Check it out:

