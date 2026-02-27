What happens when Democrats refuse to stand up for America? They inadvertently boost Republicans chances in the midterms, of course. During last night’s State of the Union, the Democrats made it crystal clear where their priorities lie, and spoiler alert, it’s not with the American people.

In a laundry list rattled off by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, the Democrats took a hard pass on applauding some pretty basic American values. We’re talking about things like putting American citizens over illegal aliens, and keeping violent criminals locked up. The cherry on top? They even stayed glued to their seats when President Trump asked if their job was to represent American citizens first. Yikes!

And get this, CNN of all places reports that 64% of speech watchers believe Trump’s policies will steer America in the right direction. Now, when CNN gives Trump a thumbs up, it probably means the actual support is through the roof. Who knew that a night of Democrat antics could turn into a campaign ad goldmine for the Republicans?

It’s no surprise that with President Trump back in charge, the state of our Union seems stronger than ever. The Democrats may have had their own little sit-in last night, but in doing so, they only helped solidify Trump’s standing with the American people.

As the midterms loom, the Republicans have plenty of material to work with, thanks to the Democrats’ apparent aversion to common sense. The stage is set for a showdown, and it’s clear who the American people are rallying behind.

