Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Babcock's avatar
Charles Babcock
14h

The Democrats are grasping for straws for their next Presidential candidate. They have Zero qualified candidates in the running presently.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James's avatar
James
14h

AMERICA VOTE OUT THE TYRANTS DEMOCRATS AND LIBERALS AND PROGRESSIVES IN EVERY ELECTION

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LOP Solutions, LLC.
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture