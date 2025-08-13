Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is currently the most likely left-wing candidate to be the Democratic party’s 2028 presidential nominee, but there’s only one problem, he has 0% support from Black voters – and no, that’s not a typo.

A recently conducted Emerson College poll found that Buttigieg has the highest support (16%) amongst the party’s 2028 prospects. Former Vice president Kamala Harris was second with 13% and California Governor Gavin Newsom is third with 12%.

But despite being the most popular candidate amongst Democrats – Buttigieg has an unbelievable 0% support amongst Black voters that will GUARANTEE that he would lose the election if he were to secure the nomination.

“He’s got one big, glaring soft spot … which is his relationship with the black community,” one Democratic strategist said.

“He didn’t have a lot of African American fans from his time as mayor, he didn’t have a lot of black support when he ran for president, and I haven’t seen evidence that he’s done much to fix that over the last few years.”

If Buttigieg somehow becomes the Democratic party’s nominee that would be DISASTROUS for them.

As you probably know, Democrats rely heavily on minority voting blocs to win elections – ESPECIALLY Black voters. But in recent years Republicans under President Donald Trump have managed to make some major inroads with Black voters.

In the 2008 election, President Barack Obama pulled in 95% of the Black vote compared to Republican presidential nominee John McCain’s 4%.

Fast forward to 2024, President Trump managed to secure 20% support from the Black community, compared to Democratic nominee Kamala Harris’ 80%.

If the Democrats are dumb enough put Buttigieg up there, it could officially mark the END of consistent Black support for the Democratic party!

Watch the video below to see one explanation for Buttigieg’s embarrassing 0% support that had even Democrats laughing at his chances of becoming president.

