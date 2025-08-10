Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) really needs to stay off social media. The poor guy suffers more self-inflicted wounds than anyone we’ve ever seen before. From romping with Chinese spies to breaking wind on national television, the man’s entire existence is a non-stop comedy of errors.

Swalwell recently posted a video of himself at the gym. He’s the type of person who can never stop complaining about Republicans and Donald Trump, no matter what he’s doing in life. Can’t he just lift weights without boring everyone within earshot to tears?

The congressman’s video quickly drew ridicule because he was doing bench press sets with a measly 135 pounds. Greg Gutfeld spent 8 minutes on his show ridiculing Swalwell for his lack of masculine strength.

This triggered the poor snowflake who once believed that Fang Fang really loved him. Swalwell responded by claiming he had “never heard of” Gutfeld, who has had the #1 late-night talk show on television for more than a year. Swalwell then challenged Gutfeld to a weightlifting contest, boasting that whoever lost would have to quit their job.

Oh, Eric… Eric, Eric, Eric… will you ever learn?

Hopefully not! Because Gutfeld’s response was hilarious!

Pro tip: When you’re a minor congressman that most Americans don’t recognize, you should never try to challenge a comedian who has a nightly TV show viewed by millions of people.

Watch as Gutfeld addresses Eric Swalwell’s “challenge”:

