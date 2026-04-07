Hundreds of America’s most elite special operators — Delta Force, SEAL Team Six, CIA assets, the whole varsity squad — just executed a combat rescue deep inside enemy territory in Iran, pulling a downed Air Force colonel out of the Zagros Mountains while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps hunted him like a dog. The weapon systems officer from a downed F-15E Strike Eagle evaded Iranian forces for nearly 48 hours in some of the most brutal terrain on the planet before our guys got to him. Both crew members are home safe. And the American media treated it like a weather update from Des Moines.

I’m sorry, did we just casually rescue a man from inside Iran using the same teams that got bin Laden and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi? Is that not front-page-for-a-week material anymore? Apparently not when there’s a Trump Truth Social post to clutch pearls about.

Here’s what actually happened, because somebody should tell the story properly. On April 3rd, an F-15E Strike Eagle from the 494th Fighter Squadron was shot down during a night mission over southwestern Iran. The pilot was recovered relatively quickly by U.S. forces. But the weapon systems officer — the WSO, the guy in the back seat — ejected into the Zagros Mountains, one of the most rugged mountain ranges in the Middle East. Peaks over 14,000 feet. Limited roads. Hostile territory in every direction.

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The IRGC immediately launched a massive search operation. They put a bounty on the American’s head. They sent Revolutionary Guard units and Basij militia convoys racing toward the area around Dehdasht, a small city in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province. They wanted this guy bad. Capturing an American airman would have been the propaganda coup of the century for the mullahs.

But here’s where the story gets incredible — and where it tells you everything you need to know about what the Iranian people actually think of their own government. Reports started coming in that Iranian civilians in Dehdasht poured into the streets and physically blocked the roads to prevent IRGC and Basij convoys from reaching the search area. Regular Iranian citizens, living under one of the most repressive regimes on earth, looked at their own government’s military forces and said: not today. They chose to help the American.

Let that sink in for a minute. The regime offered money for turning in the airman. The civilians blocked the regime’s roads instead. That’s not something you see reported on CNN between segments about Trump’s vocabulary choices.

Meanwhile, the CIA was running a deception campaign inside Iran, spreading false information that U.S. forces had already recovered the WSO. The goal was to slow down the IRGC search and buy time. CIA used what officials are calling “unique capabilities” — which is intelligence-speak for “we’re not telling you and you don’t want to know” — to locate the officer hiding in a mountain crevice.

Then came the extraction. Delta Force operators and SEAL Team Six, supported by hundreds of military and intelligence personnel, went in and got him. In hostile territory. Deep inside Iran. With the Revolutionary Guard actively hunting the same man. Senior officials described it as one of the most challenging combat search-and-rescue missions in modern military history because of the terrain, the active enemy pursuit, and post-recovery complications that they’re still not fully disclosing.

The WSO survived nearly two days using his survival training — the same training that a lot of people in Washington have tried to cut funding for over the years. He evaded trained enemy forces in freezing mountain conditions with whatever gear he had on him when he punched out of a supersonic fighter jet. That is the kind of man who wears the uniform of the United States Air Force.

President Trump held a press conference today to announce the rescue, posting “WE GOT HIM!” on Truth Social. And look, you can love Trump or you can not love Trump, but the man greenlit a special operations rescue mission inside Iran and it worked. Every service member came home alive. The Left wanted to talk about his language. The rest of us wanted to know if our guy was safe.

Here’s the bottom line. We have the most capable military on the face of the earth. Our special operations forces just proved — again — that there is nowhere on this planet they cannot reach. The Iranian regime couldn’t protect its own airspace from our jets, couldn’t catch a single American in its own mountains, and couldn’t even get its own citizens to cooperate with the search. That’s not a regime projecting strength. That’s a regime running on fumes and fear.

And the Iranian people blocking those roads? That’s the real story. Not Trump’s Easter Sunday vocabulary. Not Chuck Schumer’s latest press conference about “escalation.” The real story is that ordinary Iranians risked their own safety to protect an American airman from their own government. That tells you more about the state of the Iranian regime than any intelligence briefing ever could.

God bless the men and women who flew that mission. God bless the colonel who survived those mountains. And God bless those brave Iranians in Dehdasht who picked the right side when it mattered.

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