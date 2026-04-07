Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Valerie Stephens's avatar
Valerie Stephens
11h

Amen!!!!

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Andrew Waushesock's avatar
Andrew Waushesock
10h

Thank God for a President like Donald J. Trump. He truly loves this nation, its people and me and mine!! We are extremely blessed to have him as are leader!!

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