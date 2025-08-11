We all suspected it was happening, but we now have PROOF – President Joe Biden’s regime was FAKING the jobs numbers to make his policies look like they were improving the economy when in fact they were tanking it.

President Donald Trump was joined by economist Stephen Moore for a surprise announcement where the duo discussed the possibility President Biden (or whoever was actually president at the time) was manipulating jobs data to deceive the public.

According to Moore, the data shows that Biden’s Labor Department deliberately inflated job growth numbers by 1.5 million over the past two years.

The Threat is Real - You Can Sleep Easier if You Do This

According to Moore, the data shows that Biden’s Labor Department deliberately inflated job growth numbers by 1.5 million over the past two years.

President Trump recently fired Erika McEntarfer, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) commissioner who was in charge of reporting jobs data over that time period.

Of course, the leftist media claimed that firing this Biden-holdover official was “an assault on our democracy” but Moore revealed why that was the best decision Trump could have made.

“I was telling the president that he did the right thing in calling for a new head of the [BLS]” Moore said, “Over the last two years of the Biden administration, the BLS over estimated job creation by 1.5 million jobs.”

“Mr. President, that’s a gigantic error,” Moore added.

But President Trump wasn’t so convinced that it was a harmless mistake. “I don’t think it’s an error I think they did it purposely.”

Watch the video here to see the Democrats get exposed for lying to our faces… again!

Share