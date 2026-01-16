When it comes to Washington scandals, we’ve just about seen it all—Clinton’s emails, Biden’s classified garage files, Nancy Pelosi getting haircuts at fancy salons while the rest of Americans suffered under lockdowns. But every now and then, something comes along that still manages to jolt even the most hardened political veterans. Enter Dan Bongino.

While he might have just left the FBI after only a year, he is not a man who gets rattled easily. So when Bongino posted on X last year he was “shocked down to [his] core” by something he saw inside the FBI, it raised eyebrows. And not the Botox kind you see on Capitol Hill.

This MAHA doctor’s viral video not only confirms the COVID pandemic was built on lies…

But he’s holding undeniable proof the next “PLANDEMIC” is starting now.



Before it comes for your family SEE HIS MESSAGE HERE.



P.S. The new “Plandemic” will kill 600,000 mostly older Americans in 2026. View the 2 signs of disease - and how to protect yourself here.

Now we finally know what had Bongino so shaken. The answer? Crossfire Hurricane. No, not a Rolling Stones song, although it was equally chaotic and a complete mess. This was the FBI’s infamous, politically-motivated investigation under President Barack Obama’s leadership into then-candidate Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. The same operation that was as crooked as Hunter Biden’s laptop and twice as well-protected by the media.

Bongino opened up during a recent appearance on “The Vince Show,” hosted by The Daily Caller’s Vince Coglianese. He described the moment he realized just how badly the FBI had gone off the rails. Sitting alone in a small D.C. apartment, reading through internal documents, he was hit with the gut punch of reality: the so-called “guardrails” at the FBI—the checks, balances, and integrity that are supposed to protect our Republic—had been obliterated by partisan hacks.

“I was blown away,” Bongino said. “These guardrails just broke down because of people. People are guardrails, not robots.” Translation? The FBI wasn’t hijacked by a computer glitch or a clerical error. It was hijacked by politically-driven bureaucrats who saw Trump as a threat to their cozy D.C. ecosystem and decided to go full banana republic.

This wasn’t just a lapse in judgment. It was an open season on the constitutional rights of an American presidential campaign. Bongino, who had served in law enforcement and the Secret Service, had seen a lot over the years. But this? This was different. This was the moment he realized the rot wasn’t just surface level—it went all the way to the foundation.

Share

Let’s not forget what Crossfire Hurricane was built on: the Hillary Clinton-funded Steele Dossier, a work of fiction so flimsy it wouldn’t hold up in a grocery store tabloid. Yet the FBI used it to justify wiretaps, surveillance, and a public disinformation campaign against Trump. And now we know from someone who was on the inside that the people running the show knew exactly what they were doing—and did it anyway.

This is the real legacy of the Obama-Biden era: an intelligence community weaponized against political opponents, all while hiding behind a curtain of “national security.” And if you think this kind of behavior stopped once the truth came out, think again. The same political actors who turned the FBI into their personal opposition research team are now lining up to lecture us about “democracy” and “norms.” Give us a break.

Bongino says he’ll be revealing more on his February 2nd broadcast, and if what he’s already shared is any indication, it’s going to be a bombshell. But let’s not lose sight of the bigger picture here. What happened with Crossfire Hurricane wasn’t just shocking—it was dangerous. It was a betrayal of public trust orchestrated by people who were supposed to be the last line of defense for the rule of law.

Thanks to Bongino, we’re finally getting a glimpse behind the curtain. And what we’re seeing isn’t a noble law enforcement agency trying to protect the country. It’s a political machine that sold its soul to sabotage a duly elected president. If we don’t hold these people accountable, we’re just inviting it to happen again. And next time, it might not be Trump they come after. It might be you.