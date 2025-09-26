One dead, two injured, and a rooftop sniper with “Anti-ICE” bullets—sounds like a scene out of a dystopian thriller, but unfortunately its a reality for law enforcement and conservatives in America right now as political violence becomes the norm against them. The media who would normally be responsible for calling out this madness doesn’t seem to want to bring down the temperature and instead seems all too happy to spread the hate mongering.

Joshua Jahn, the 29-year-old shooter who opened fire on a Dallas ICE facility days ago, wasn’t just another lone wolf. According to FBI Director Kash Patel, he was a copycat killer—one with a disturbing obsession. In the 48 hours before his attack, Jahn repeatedly searched for video footage of the Charlie Kirk assassination at Utah Valley State University. Jahn studied it like it was game film before a big match.

He didn’t stop there. He downloaded official documents about DHS facilities, searched for apps to track ICE agents, and left behind a handwritten note fantasizing about federal agents fearing snipers with armor-piercing rounds. In it he wrote, “Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, ‘is there a sniper with AP rounds on that roof?’” This wasn’t some spur-of-the-moment act. It was planned, targeted, and ideological.

DHS official Tricia McLaughlin explains how this was a clear copycat of the Charlie Kirk shooting:

Now let’s talk about that word: ideological. Because while the FBI and Patel are doing their jobs, you know who’s not doing theirs? The media. The same media that spent years demonizing ICE agents as fascists, Nazis, and thugs. The same media that shrugged when leftist mobs surrounded ICE offices and put up posters with “Abolish ICE” in bold type. They’re the ones who told us resistance was patriotic—unless, of course, that resistance came from Trump supporters.

You don’t get a copycat killing without the original act—and you don’t get either without a media complex that glorifies left-wing violence while pretending right-wing threats are the only ones that matter. This is the same press corps that called BLM riots “mostly peaceful” while city blocks went up in flames. But when ICE officers are targeted, it’s radio silence—or worse, buried under euphemisms like “mental health issues” and “isolated incidents.”

Let’s be clear: Jahn didn’t just hate ICE. He was radicalized. His bullets had “Anti-ICE” scrawled on them in blue ink—like the world’s deadliest protest sign. If this had been a MAGA supporter targeting an EPA office, CNN would be demanding emergency congressional hearings, Kamala Harris would be at the scene crying for unity, and Hollywood would already be casting the Netflix docuseries.

But since this was a federal agency doing its job and the shooter was mimicking violence against a conservative commentator, the national press will try to memory-hole it faster than Hunter Biden can misplace a laptop.

This is what happens when you normalize hatred toward law enforcement and conservative voices. When you platform people who say ICE agents are the modern Gestapo, don’t act surprised when someone climbs a rooftop with a rifle. There’s a straight line between rhetoric and bloodshed—and our media betters keep drawing it with a Sharpie.

So the next time MSNBC nods along to some panelist calling border enforcement “state-sponsored terror,” ask yourself: Who’s watching that segment… and what are they searching for on their phones afterward?

Because someone just took those words and turned them into bullets. And the ink on those shells isn’t even dry.

Share