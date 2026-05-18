A CNN Contributor Just Had a Full Meltdown Over Spencer Pratt Running for Mayor — And Accidentally Told You Exactly What the Left Thinks of Regular Americans

CNN political commentator Leigh McGowan went on live television and had an absolute conniption over the fact that reality TV star Spencer Pratt is running for mayor of Los Angeles — declaring, “I am so exhausted of being surrounded by this level of idiocy.” And just like that, the mask slipped right off and landed on the studio floor.

Thank you, Leigh. We’ve been trying to explain what the left thinks of normal people for years, and you just did it in one sentence.

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The meltdown, which took place on CNN’s “Table for Five” program, showcased McGowan’s disdain for anything that isn’t uber liberal politics. “Is this common sense for real?” she demanded. “He says he’s going to end corruption. How? He says he’s going to have no more homeless. How?”

How? Well, Leigh, maybe by doing literally anything different from what Karen Bass has been doing — which is nothing. Los Angeles is drowning in homelessness, drug use, and crime, and the current establishment leadership has accomplished exactly zero. But a guy from reality TV says he’ll fix it, and suddenly CNN wants detailed policy proposals?

Funny how they never demanded a “how” from Karen Bass.

CNN panelist Lydia Moynihan had the opposite take, and it was beautiful. “I think Republicans should be taking copious notes because he’s literally — you just got to embrace common sense and be normal,” Moynihan said. Embrace common sense. Be normal. That’s apparently a revolutionary concept at CNN.

You can watch the exchange here…

Here’s what McGowan and the rest of the cable news elite don’t understand — and never will. When you call a guy running on ending corruption and fixing homelessness an “idiot,” you’re not insulting Spencer Pratt. You’re insulting every voter who’s sick of watching their city fall apart while credentialed professionals give press conferences about their “comprehensive strategies” that never actually work.

The left loved celebrity candidates when it was convenient. They worshipped Obama’s star power. They rolled out the red carpet for every Hollywood endorsement. But the second a celebrity runs on common sense instead of progressive theology, he’s suddenly an unqualified moron.

Spencer Pratt might not be Rush Limbaugh. He might not win. But the fact that a reality TV star is polling well enough to give CNN a nervous breakdown tells you everything about how badly the Democrats have failed Los Angeles.

Keep melting down, Leigh. Every tantrum is a campaign ad.

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