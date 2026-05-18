Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Justin. Hart's avatar
Justin. Hart
12h

Finally I think Americans are fed up with the lies , deceit , and thievery of the Democrat Socialist. Party . For 200+ years Democrats have been AGAINST THE CONSTITUTION + the IDEA OF AMERICA ! This November will either make a statement or be the END OF AMERICA it’s the LEGAL VOTERS CHOICE !

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LMB's avatar
LMB
12h

I HOPE TO HELL, LA WAKES UP!!! NOT WOKE UP!!!

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