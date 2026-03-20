For the past three weeks, a specific media narrative has been running alongside the Iran war coverage. It goes like this: Trump is losing his base. The MAGA movement is fracturing. Tucker Carlson turned against the Iran operation. Megyn Kelly has questions. Marjorie Taylor Greene quit over Trump . The coalition is cracking.

It was a compelling story. There was just one problem with it.

CNN’s own data analyst blew it up on live television this week.

Harry Enten — the network’s numbers guru, not a Trump surrogate, not a conservative commentator, not a Republican pollster — went on CNN News Central and presented a new NBC News poll with numbers he said “jump off the screen.” Trump’s approval rating among MAGA Republicans: 100 percent. Disapproval: zero. Enten compared the ratio to the 1972 Miami Dolphins — the only undefeated Super Bowl champions in NFL history. He was not being ironic.

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“If you are a member of MAGA,” Enten said, “you approve of Donald Trump.”

The media’s MAGA fracture story had three named protagonists: Tucker Carlson, who criticized the Iran strikes as unnecessary; Megyn Kelly, who raised concerns about the operation’s scope; and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who posted criticism on social media before her falling-out with Trump over the Epstein files.

Three people. Three relatively prominent voices. A significant amount of cable news airtime.

And according to NBC’s polling data, approximately zero percent of actual MAGA voters.

This is how media narratives get constructed. Find three recognizable names who break from a position. Book them on television. Frame their dissent as representative of a broader movement. Run the “fracture” chyron. Repeat until the audience believes the coalition is in trouble — regardless of what the data says about the 30 million Americans who actually make up that coalition.

Enten’s presentation was the data correction the coverage needed. The critics exist. Their criticism is real. Their representativeness of MAGA’s actual position on Trump and the Iran operation is, per the NBC poll, statistically nonexistent.

Here is the data point that received even less coverage than the 100% approval figure: MAGA is growing.

Thirty percent of Americans now identify with the MAGA movement, according to the same polling. In November 2024 — when Trump won the presidential election — that figure was 28 percent. Two points of growth in four months, during an active war, with gas prices up nearly a dollar, with the media running daily “fracture” coverage.

The coalition that was supposedly cracking has added two percentage points of the American electorate since Election Day.

That is not a movement in crisis. That is a movement in consolidation — converting voters who were persuadable in November into self-identified members of the base by March. The Iran operation, which the media framed as a base-fracturing liability, has instead functioned as a base-building event. Ninety percent of MAGA voters support the Iran strikes. Eighty-five percent of all Republicans back the military action per Quinnipiac. The operation that was supposed to divide MAGA has unified it at a higher level than the election that put Trump back in office.

There is a meaningful difference between a conservative pollster reporting strong Trump approval numbers and CNN’s data analyst reporting them on CNN to a CNN audience.

Enten’s job is to report what the numbers say regardless of what the network’s editorial posture might prefer. When the numbers show 100% MAGA approval of Trump, he reports 100% MAGA approval of Trump — and compares it to sports history to convey how extraordinary the figure is. That is honest data journalism, and it happened on a network that has not been Trump’s most enthusiastic institutional supporter.

Your readers did not need a poll to know the MAGA fracture narrative was wishful thinking. But the next time a colleague, family member, or social media contact repeats the “Trump is losing his base” talking point, you now have a specific, sourced, CNN-delivered response.

The generic ballot data we covered last week showed Democrats’ eight-point lead collapsing to a dead heat in 30 days. The Rasmussen poll showed 61% of Americans calling the Iran operation successful, including 56% of independents. And now the NBC data shows MAGA at 100% unified, 30% of the electorate, and growing.

None of these numbers exist in the media’s dominant narrative about Trump’s standing. All of them exist in the actual polling data. The gap between the coverage and the numbers is where your readers live — and it is why outlets like this one exist.

The 1972 Miami Dolphins went 17-0. Nobody beat them. Harry Enten thinks Trump’s base looks like that right now.

He said it on CNN. We’re just making sure you heard it.

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