Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Gregory Plutshack's avatar
Gregory Plutshack
17h

The totally intolerent Nazi/left, has completely lost their way of decency, common sense and rational behavior! They hate America and most of all President Trump and all Republicans! They cannot tear down The MAGA Movement and that weighs very heavily on them! They have no positive message! They have no outstanding leadership to draw from and chart a new direction! It is just more of the same, Hatred for America and total intolerance for anything decent! They have brought this all on themselves! With no leadership and no direction and new ideas, they will flounder and evaporate into the abyss of mediocrity and complacency! The MAGA Movement will flourish because of it's positive foundation of American Ideals and our Judeao/Christian Religious Belief! The islamic Terrorists, as well as gang violence from South America will not be tolerated. Homegrown Terrorist and Illegal Alien's will be identified and deported by ICE!

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Karl Hauck's avatar
Karl Hauck
17h

All dems deserve capital punishment for treason

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