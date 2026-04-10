Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Marie V Gregor's avatar
Marie V Gregor
1d

God Bless America🙏 God Bless our military🙏🙏 And God Bless President Trump and his team🙏🙏🙏. Please remember this America when it is time to vote for people who will continue to put America 1st🙏🙏🙏

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Victor Yanez's avatar
Victor Yanez
1d

Absolutely incredible!!! Makes me so proud 🥹

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