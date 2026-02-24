In a stunning turn of events, or maybe not so stunning given the history of political flip-flopping, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is caught in a time-traveling moment of hypocrisy. A clip from the ’90s has emerged, showing Schumer passionately advocating for voter ID laws, a stance he now calls voter suppression. Back then, Schumer was all about stopping the fraud he claimed was rampant due to illegal immigration. Fast forward to today, and he’s painting these same measures as the new Jim Crow.

In the resurfaced video, Schumer can be seen declaring, “Let’s admit the truth. Everywhere people go, they’re asked for a Social Security card.” This was his argument for the anti-fraud amendment during the debate on the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996. The message was clear: let’s stop illegal immigrants from gaming the system. But flash forward to 2026, and suddenly, requiring ID is just too much of a burden.

The clip was posted by the White House in response to Schumer’s recent outcry against the SAVE America Act, which seeks to implement similar voter ID requirements. It’s a bill Democrats are up in arms about, despite 83% of Americans, including many Democrats, supporting voter ID laws. Even CNN’s Jake Tapper pressed Schumer on the issue, causing him to claim the legislation would disenfranchise millions.

The House has passed the SAVE Act, and now it’s up to the Senate. But with the Democrats fighting it tooth and nail, the bill faces an uphill battle. President Trump, however, is not one to back down. He’s ready to sign an executive order if Congress can’t get its act together. In a fiery Truth Social post, he blasted the Democrats as “horrible, disingenuous CHEATERS” and urged Republicans to make this a centerpiece of their midterm campaigns.