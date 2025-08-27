This story is blowing up online—and once you hear the details, you’ll understand why. Police bodycam footage from the night four Idaho college students were brutally murdered has just been released, and it’s absolutely chilling. What started as a quiet college weekend turned into a horror movie—and now the whole world is getting a front-row seat to the nightmare.

Let’s break it down.

It was just after noon on November 13, 2022, when officers in Moscow, Idaho, arrived at an off-campus house. The call came in as something suspicious. What they found inside shocked even the most seasoned cops. Bodycam footage shows police rushing past several stunned college kids and stepping into the blood-soaked crime scene.

“Slow down, just come here. There’s two, looks like fatalities,” one officer says to another. But it wasn’t just two. It was four. Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernoodle, and Ethan Chapin—young students with their whole lives ahead of them—had all been stabbed to death in their sleep.

The officers’ voices said it all. “Oh, man,” one of them muttered after seeing the horror upstairs.

Now, we’re also hearing from one of the surviving roommates, Dylan Mortensen, who spoke to police that same day. Her face is blurred in the video, but her words couldn’t be clearer. She recalled hearing Kaylee scream around 4 a.m. and then hearing a man’s voice—cold and creepy—saying, “You’re going to be OK. I’m going to help you.”

But this wasn’t someone trying to help. This was Bryan Kohberger—the man who’s now confessed to killing all four students. Mortensen said the voice didn’t sound friendly or comforting. It was weird. Off. Not something you’d ever want to hear in the dark of night.

And then came the moment that’s sending chills down everyone’s spine. Mortensen says she opened her bedroom door and came face to face with the killer. He didn’t say a word. Just looked at her. She described him as wearing all black and a mask that covered his forehead and mouth. Then he walked away, out the side door. She quickly shut her door and locked it, terrified and confused.

What’s even more heartbreaking is how normal everything seemed just hours earlier. Mortensen and her other roommate, Bethany Funke, had gone to a party. Everyone came home. Nothing seemed weird—until that scream at 4 a.m.

After locking themselves in a room together, Dylan and Bethany tried to convince themselves it was nothing. “Nothing happens in Moscow,” they told each other. But when they woke up the next morning and couldn’t get ahold of any of their roommates, they knew something was wrong. They started calling friends. One by one, people came over, and that’s when the awful truth came out.

Funke, clearly shaken, asked the officer, “Am I still allowed to go home for Thanksgiving?” That’s the kind of question only a scared, shocked young person would ask in the middle of something this traumatic. These were just college kids. They weren’t ready for this. Who would be?

The release of this footage is waking people up all over again to just how horrific this crime was. It’s not just a headline anymore—it’s real voices, real faces, real fear.

Bryan Kohberger has now pleaded guilty. But that confession doesn’t undo the pain or bring back those four innocent lives. This case is a brutal reminder that evil doesn’t always come with a warning. Sometimes it walks right through the front door.

And thank God we have law enforcement officers who ran into that house, faced that horror, and started putting the pieces together. Now, the world is finally seeing what they saw—and it’s a moment none of us will forget.

