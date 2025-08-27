Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marvin Finkelstein's avatar
Marvin Finkelstein
5h

Mamdani wants to defund the police!!!! Or more accurately; replace with “designer police “ denying everybody of human rights .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Richard Kudrna's avatar
Richard Kudrna
4h

Unfortunately the government is deliberately reducing safety by release of offenders, admitting large numbers of persons who hate the existing population, and supporting pharma overuse of psychoactive meds which , particularly on withdrawal, produce psychosis. All anyone can do is try to prepare.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LOP Solutions, LLC.
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture