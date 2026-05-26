Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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james hunt's avatar
james hunt
1d

This guy and everyone have seen it, is GUILTY and should have a trial and IF found guilty a New Trial next month and if found guilty EXECUTED ON LABOR DAY. WHY IS THE BOSTON BOMBER STILL ALIVE AND BEING KEPT ON MY TAX DOLLAR?? KILL HIM LABOR DAY! JUDGES AND LAWYERS ARE WHAT NEEDS TO BE REPACED BY REAL LAWYERS AND JUDGES! OVERHALL OF OUR "JUSTICE SYSTEM"

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Briben biden's avatar
Briben biden
1d

Tell the murderer "no" you do not get to set the rules you are the murderer you just get a trial and then the death penalty.

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