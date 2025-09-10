It is with profound grief that we share the devastating news: Charlie Kirk has passed away following the attack at Utah Valley University. A bold voice for conservatism, a tireless champion for free speech, and a true fighter for America’s youth, Charlie gave everything to defend our values—and now, the world has lost him far too soon.

He stood fearlessly for truth, answering tough questions, challenging dangerous ideologies, and inspiring countless young patriots to stand up and fight for freedom. That courage was met with violence, and our hearts ache at the senseless loss of a man who dared to speak boldly when so many around him stayed silent.

We pray for his family, friends, and every young American whose life he touched. And we vow: Charlie Kirk’s mission does not end here. His legacy—of courage, conviction, and unwavering patriotism—will live on in every conservative who refuses to back down.

The nation grieves. The fight continues. And we will honor Charlie by keeping his vision alive.

And of course the left is disgusting as usual… I hate to give them a forum, but they must be called out. Watch below:

If you thought they couldn’t get worse… Watch this disgusting clip:

Share