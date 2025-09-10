Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Paulson's avatar
David Paulson
7h

The left wing socialists have completely lost its argument. We are now living in a dangerous time when the Democrats no longer have a legitimate argument!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 replies
John Moniger's avatar
John Moniger
7h

I am going to miss this great patriot....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
108 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LOP Solutions, LLC.
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture