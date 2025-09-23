Patriotic Viral News

CL Wafe
2h

It's interesting; I had never thought about this before. I forgave my step-grandfather for the assault he committed against me as a child before he passed away from cancer. However, I made it clear that I would never forget what happened. I didn't do it so much for him, but rather for the sake of my family and myself.

Jenny Hendley
1h

I have lived by the Christian way, forgive but don't forget ever. Charlie and Turning Point have brought love, faith, freedom and Country to the forefront to millions, Erika, his lioness shall prevail in her husband's stead.

